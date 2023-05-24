“What TV should I stream tonight?” If you’re anything like me, this is a question that comes up almost daily. With so many streaming platforms and content available, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. Do you go for a new release, a classic movie, or a binge-worthy TV series?

Well, fear not! I’ve got you covered with some suggestions for what to stream tonight, depending on your mood.

Sitcoms for some laughs

If you’re in the mood for some lighthearted comedy, there are plenty of options on Netflix and Hulu. If you haven’t already watched it, “The Office” is a classic sitcom that will have you in stitches. The show follows the daily lives of employees at Dunder Mifflin paper company and features a memorable cast of characters, including Steve Carell as their boss, Michael Scott.

Another option is “Parks and Recreation,” a show that has a similar mockumentary style as “The Office” and is also available on Netflix. The show centers around the Parks and Recreation department of a small town and the eccentric characters that work there.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” available on Hulu, is another hilarious sitcom that follows a team of police detectives and their captain as they solve crimes in New York City. The show has a diverse and lovable cast and combines slapstick humor with heartwarming moments.

Drama for some intensity

If you’re in the mood for something a bit more serious, there are plenty of drama series to choose from. “Breaking Bad” is an obvious choice, as it’s often considered one of the greatest television series of all time. The show follows a high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, who turns to making and selling meth after being diagnosed with cancer. The show is gripping and intense, with fantastic performances from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

If you’re looking for something a bit more recent, “Ozark” is a great choice. The show follows a family who moves to the Ozarks to launder money for a drug cartel. The show has a dark and gritty tone, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

Another option is “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. The show takes place in a dystopian future where women are enslaved and forced to bear children for wealthy families. The show has won numerous awards for its writing, direction, and acting and is available on Hulu.

Action for some excitement

If you’re looking for something with a bit more action and excitement, there are plenty of options available. “Stranger Things” has become a cultural phenomenon since it debuted on Netflix in 2016. The show takes place in the 1980s and follows a group of kids as they try to unravel the mystery surrounding their missing friend and the government experiments happening in their town.

“The Boys,” a show available on Amazon Prime, is another action-packed series that’s sure to get your heart racing. The show takes place in a world where superheroes are real, but they’re not the noble heroes we’re used to seeing in comic books. The show is dark, violent, and has a biting commentary on celebrity culture.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more humor in your action, “The Umbrella Academy” is a great choice. The show follows a dysfunctional family of superpowered siblings who reunite after their adoptive father dies. The show has plenty of action and special effects, but also has a unique style and plenty of quirky humor.

Classics for some nostalgia

If you’re in the mood for something a bit more old-fashioned, there are plenty of classic movies and TV shows available to stream. “The Godfather” is a must-see for any film fan, with fantastic performances from Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. The film follows the Corleone crime family as they navigate power struggles and family dynamics.

Another classic film worth revisiting is “Casablanca,” featuring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. The film is set during World War II and follows an American expatriate who runs a nightclub in Casablanca and becomes entangled with his former lover.

For classic TV shows, “I Love Lucy” is available on Hulu and is perfect for a dose of nostalgia. The show originally aired from 1951-1957 and centers around Lucy and her husband Ricky as they navigate marriage and show business.

“The Twilight Zone,” a sci-fi anthology series, is also available for streaming and is perfect for fans of sci-fi and horror. The show originally aired from 1959-1964 and is known for its thought-provoking stories and twist endings.

So there you have it, some suggestions for what to stream tonight depending on your mood. Grab some popcorn, get cozy on the couch, and enjoy!

