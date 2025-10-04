What’s On This Weekend in the North East (Sat 4 – Sun 5 Oct 2025)

If you love live sport, the North East is buzzing this weekend. From a Premier League home date at St James’ Park to non-league derbies, a big Premiership Rugby trip for the newly rebranded Newcastle Red Bulls, and floodlit racing at Newcastle Racecourse, there’s a full slate to watch, follow, and attend. This guide rounds up confirmed fixtures in and around our region, plus how to get there, fan-friendly tips, ticket info, radio/TV pointers, pubs near grounds, and ideas for family days out.

Dates covered: Saturday 4 October & Sunday 5 October 2025

Region focus: Tyne & Wear, County Durham, Northumberland, Teesside (with a few notable away trips for our clubs)

Quick Hit Highlights

Premier League (home): Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday (14:00 BST) — one of the headline fixtures anywhere in the country this weekend. Coral+1

EFL away day: Middlesbrough head to Portsmouth (Fratton Park) on Saturday — always a proper footballing trip for Teessiders. Sofascore+1

North East non-league: Earlier Saturday kick-off at Hartlepool (v York); Gateshead play Boston United; Spennymoor host Southport; South Shields welcome Chorley. Great value, great atmosphere. FotMob+4Hartlepool United+4York City Football Club+4

Rugby union away: Exeter Chiefs vs Newcastle Red Bulls (formerly Falcons) at Sandy Park , KO 15:00 Saturday — a big early-season Premiership test for the rebranded club. exeterchiefs.co.uk+2tickethub.exeterchiefs.co.uk+2

Horses under the lights: Newcastle Racecourse Autumn Floodlit Racing on Saturday — gates 15:10, first race 16:40, last 20:15 . A cracking evening option if you’re not at the football. Newcastle Racecourse+1

Red Bulls context: It’s Newcastle’s first month under Red Bull ownership and rebrand — a sweeping change that’s put the club back in national sports headlines. The Guardian+1

Saturday 4 October — What to Watch or Attend

1) Non-League & National League: Proper North East Football

Hartlepool United vs York City , Suit Direct/Prestige Group Stadium , 12:30 KO

Police advice brought this one forward — perfect for a football-and-racing double if you’re heading to Gosforth Park later. Family-friendly stands, proper pies, and that Pools roar. Hartlepool Mail+1

Gateshead vs Boston United , Gateshead International Stadium , 12:30 KO

Good value tickets, easy Metro/rail access, and sightlines that suit neutrals. Heed Army will be loud; the ground’s running track offers wide open views and quick exits to bars on the Quayside post-match. Sky Sports+1

Spennymoor Town vs Southport , The Brewery Field , 15:00 KO

A classic National League North afternoon: tight ground, friendly stewards, proper matchday café grub. Great entry point if you’re introducing the kids to live football. Sky Sports

South Shields vs Chorley, 1st Cloud Arena, 15:00 KO

One of the best fan experiences in the division. Good transport links, and if you’re early, grab a seafront walk or chips near the beach before you head in. FotMob

Ticketing & Travel Tips (Saturday Non-League)

Arrive early for Hartlepool (12:30 KO) and Gateshead (12:30 KO) — these earlier starts can catch people out and queues build fast.

Rail & Metro : For Gateshead, the Metro to Gateshead Stadium is ideal. For Hartlepool, trains from Durham/Newcastle are usually quick, but check weekend engineering works.

Parking : Spennymoor & South Shields have local street/club parking options — allow 20–30 extra minutes around 14:00 when traffic peaks.

Food: The Brewery Field’s on-ground outlets are a win for families; at South Shields, fold pre-match fish & chips into the day.

2) Premier League Away Day: Sunderland at Old Trafford (for travellers)

Manchester United vs Sunderland, Old Trafford, 15:00 KO

No domestic TV in the UK due to the 3pm blackout, but plenty of radio/live blog coverage and Irish TV options. It’s a big litmus test for both sides at this stage of the season. Talksport+1

Travelling Fans

Rail : Newcastle–Manchester via TransPennine/Avanti, then tram to Old Trafford.

Driving : M62 approach can clog after noon; allow buffer time and book parking in advance.

Pubs: Away fans often congregate in city-centre venues pre-tram — check local guidance and stick to family-friendly spots if you’re taking kids.

3) Premiership Rugby: Exeter Chiefs vs Newcastle Red Bulls (Away)

Exeter Chiefs vs Newcastle Red Bulls (Falcons), Sandy Park, 15:00 KO

The Red Bulls era is here: after a headline-grabbing takeover and rebrand, the club faces a physical Chiefs pack down in Devon. If you’re road-tripping, this is a cracking day out. TV listings show UK coverage via the league’s broadcasters/streaming. exeterchiefs.co.uk+1

Away-Day Essentials (Rugby)

Tickets : Still available via Exeter’s official site at the time of writing; check seat/terrace options. tickethub.exeterchiefs.co.uk

Context : The Red Bull purchase and subsequent backroom changes have been one of the major rugby stories of 2025, adding intrigue to every early-season fixture. The Guardian+1

Getting to Sandy Park: Park & Ride services on matchdays are popular; if you’re flying into Exeter/Exmouth for the weekend, trains to Digby & Sowton (walkable) make it simple.

4) Horses Under the Lights: Newcastle Racecourse

Autumn Floodlit Racing – Gosforth Park, Gates: 15:10, First: 16:40, Last: 20:15

Eight races on the Tapeta under Saturday-night lights. Hospitality sells briskly for these cards; general admission usually remains available longer. If you’re doing Pools 12:30 then races from 16:40, you can make a full sport-mad Saturday of it. Newcastle Racecourse+1

Race-Night Tips

Layers : Evenings can feel cool trackside in October — bring a warm layer.

Transport : Buses and taxis from Newcastle city centre are straightforward; designated driver plans are your friend if you’re with a group.

Dining: Book hospitality/restaurant packages early for views over the track; otherwise, concourse options cover burgers to coffee.

Sunday 5 October — The Big One at St James’ Park

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest (14:00)

St James’ Park on a Sunday afternoon — few places better. Expect a capacity crowd, and plan your timings around brunch/lunch spots on Gallowgate or around Central Station. Kick-off is 14:00 BST, so you can pair the match with a late family meal in town or a Quayside stroll if you’re making a day of it. Coral+1

Matchday Practicalities

Metro : St James’ and Monument are your easiest stations; post-match queues are normal, so give it 15–20 minutes or walk to Haymarket / Central to board.

Parking : City-centre car parks fill by early afternoon on matchdays; pre-book if possible or park a stop or two out on the Metro.

Pubs & Food: The Strawberry (opposite the ground) is iconic but gets rammed early; consider pubs along Westgate Road or around Grainger Town if you prefer space.

Family-Friendly Plans: Build a Whole Weekend Around Sport

Saturday double : Hartlepool 12:30 (or Gateshead 12:30 ), then an early tea and on to Newcastle Racecourse under the lights.

Coast + football : South Shields 15:00 pairs perfectly with a late-morning coastal wander or the Ocean Beach Pleasure Park before kick-off.

City stay + Sunday Premier League: Make a short break of it — museums (Discovery Museum, Great North Museum: Hancock), then St James’ Park on Sunday.

Broadcasting & Live Updates

Premier League 3pm rule : Sunderland’s 15:00 at Old Trafford isn’t televised in the UK; radio and live blogs are your friend, with some coverage options in Ireland . Talksport+1

Newcastle United (Sun, 14:00) : Regular UK broadcast/streaming partners carry the Sunday slot; check your provider’s listings on the morning. (US readers: NBC/USA Network carry coverage.) NBC Sports

Premiership Rugby: Chiefs vs Red Bulls is listed on the league’s broadcast partners/streaming — check discovery+/TNT Sport schedules. premiershiprugby.com

Pubs & Eats Near the Grounds (Local Picks)

St James’ Park (Newcastle) : The Strawberry (iconic), Shearer’s Bar , Tyneside Bar & Café for something calmer, and the Grainger Market if you want quick bites pre-match.

Hartlepool (Suit Direct Stadium) : Jackson’s Wharf near the marina for family-friendly food; Rat Race Ale House beside the station for a craft pint.

Gateshead (GIS) : Head down to the Quayside for post-match food (House of Tides for a splurge, Gino’s / Hard Rock for big groups).

Spennymoor (Brewery Field) : The Grand Electric Hall Wetherspoons is a classic meet point, with indie cafés on the High Street.

South Shields (1st Cloud Arena): Grab chips on the promenade, Colmans Seafood Temple for a sit-down, The New Mill for a pre-match pub.

(Always check family/age policies and matchday restrictions.)

Getting Around: Travel Planner for the Weekend

Tyne & Wear Metro : Ideal for St James’ Park, Gateshead, and city-centre moves. Expect queues around kick-off and full-time; contactless is easiest.

Northern/TransPennine : Quick inter-city hops to Hartlepool , Middlesbrough/Teesside , and Durham .

Driving : Leave early for coastal grounds (South Shields) and allow extra time for city parking on Sunday.

Accessibility: Grounds increasingly offer sensory packs, accessible seating, and dedicated entrance support — flag your needs at booking.

Ticketing & Pricing: How to Save

Non-league value : Spennymoor and South Shields offer excellent bang for your buck, shorter queues, and easier family logistics.

Junior add-ons : Look for family packages (two adults + two juniors), especially at non-league grounds.

Racecourse bundles : Hospitality at Gosforth Park can be cost-effective for groups; general admission plus a racecard and food is a great entry point. Newcastle Racecourse

Rugby away: If you’re heading to Devon, Exeter still showed availability for Sandy Park at the time of writing. tickethub.exeterchiefs.co.uk

Safety, Stewarding & Good Vibes

Plan the exit : Especially at St James’ Park (Sun) — consider walking ten minutes away from the ground before calling a taxi or hopping the Metro.

Kids’ ear defenders : Useful at loud grounds and under the floodlights at the races.

Cashless: Most venues are cashless; pack a card and ID for concessions.

Sample Itineraries (Pick Your Style)

The Family Day

Sat morning : Spennymoor town centre brunch → Spennymoor vs Southport (15:00) .

Evening : Drive to Newcastle (30–40 mins), park at Gosforth Park → Race night (first off 16:40, last 20:15). Newcastle Racecourse

Sun: Late breakfast near Grey Street, Newcastle vs Forest (14:00) → Quayside ice-cream victory lap. Coral

The Groundhopper

Sat : Hartlepool 12:30 → Train to Newcastle → South Shields 15:00 (Metro) → celebratory pint on Ocean Road. Hartlepool Mail

Sun: Coffee at Pink Lane → St James’ Park 14:00. Sky Sports

The Road-Trip Ultra

Sat : Drive south early → Old Trafford 15:00 to follow Sunderland → back up the M62/A1(M). Talksport

Sun: Newcastle vs Forest 14:00.

FAQ: North East Sport This Weekend

Is Newcastle United definitely at home Sunday, and what’s the KO?

Yes — Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest, Sunday 5 Oct, 14:00 BST, St James’ Park. Coral

Any early KOs on Saturday?

Yes — Hartlepool vs York City and Gateshead vs Boston United both at 12:30. Hartlepool Mail+1

Where can I watch Sunderland’s game?

It’s a 3pm Saturday kickoff at Old Trafford, so no live UK TV due to blackout; radio/live blogs available, and there’s ROI TV coverage. Talksport+1

What time are the races at Gosforth Park?

Gates 15:10, first race 16:40, last 20:15 (Saturday). Newcastle Racecourse

Is the rugby really “Newcastle Red Bulls” now?

Yes — following Red Bull’s takeover, the Premiership side has rebranded and are away at Exeter this Saturday (KO 15:00). The Guardian+1

Extended Fixture List (Sat–Sun)

Saturday, 4 Oct

Hartlepool United vs York City , 12:30 — Suit Direct/Prestige Group Stadium. Hartlepool United

Gateshead vs Boston United , 12:30 — Gateshead International Stadium. Sky Sports

Spennymoor Town vs Southport , 15:00 — The Brewery Field. Sky Sports

South Shields vs Chorley , 15:00 — 1st Cloud Arena. FotMob

Manchester United vs Sunderland , 15:00 — Old Trafford (away). Talksport

Exeter Chiefs vs Newcastle Red Bulls , 15:00 — Sandy Park (away). exeterchiefs.co.uk

Newcastle Racecourse Floodlit Racing — Gates 15:10; first 16:40; last 20:15. Newcastle Racecourse

Sunday, 5 Oct

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest, 14:00 — St James’ Park. Coral

Final Word

Whether you’re packing into St James’ Park on Sunday, chasing the thrill of a late winner in non-league, road-tripping to Devon for the Red Bulls, or swapping your scarf for a racecard at Gosforth Park, this weekend is tailor-made for North East sports fans. Plan ahead, book smart, layer up for the evening chill, and soak up the best our region (and our travelling clubs) have to offer.

If you want, I can spin this into a ready-to-publish web post with embedded ticket links, a Google Map of venues, and a bite-size “What’s on today” box for your homepage — just say the word.