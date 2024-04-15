  • Mon. Apr 15th, 2024

Where to go karting in the North East?

Go-karting is a fun and exciting activity that appeals to people of all ages. If you are looking for a thrilling experience in the North East of England, there are plenty of indoor and outdoor go-karting tracks to choose from. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced kart racer, there are options available for everyone.

One popular go-karting destination in the North East is TeamSport Karting Newcastle. Located in Newcastle upon Tyne, this indoor karting track offers a challenging circuit with hairpin bends and long straights. The track is suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to experienced drivers. TeamSport Karting Newcastle also offers group bookings for parties and events, making it a great option for a fun day out with friends or family.

Another top choice for go-karting in the North East is Karting North East in Sunderland. This outdoor track features a variety of corners and straights, providing a thrilling experience for racers of all abilities. Karting North East offers both adult and junior karting sessions, making it a great option for families looking to enjoy a day out together. In addition to go-karting, the facility also offers other activities such as paintballing and off-road driving experiences.

