Suzuki introduces 2023 Model Update Swace

Swace is Suzuki’s mid-sized estate offering drivers excellent efficiency, space and versatility combined with dynamic styling.

2023 model update now on sale with new model grade structure – Motion and Ultra.

Significant changes to Engine and Hybrid system with enhanced performance and minimal change to fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

15 per cent increase in Combined maximum power output from 122hp to 140hp.

Enhanced safety and equipment specification added.

Upgraded digital and multimedia features.

Refreshed exterior styling and lighting finishes.

1.8-litre petrol engine with a power output of 97hp at 5,200rpm.

Electric Motor output now increased from 53kW to 70Kw.

WLTP combined fuel consumption of 62.7 mpg and WLTP CO 2 emissions of 102g/km

Manufactured in the UK with exports to Europe.

UK Sales plan of 2,000 units per annum.

Priced at £28,999 for Motion Grade and £30,799 for Ultra.

UK specification press vehicles will be available in late March 2023.

Suzuki GB PLC has now introduced its 2023 model update Swace in the UK, a stylish and versatile Estate Car with an athletic design, smooth and stable ride comfort and advanced hybrid performance. The latest model now has a higher level of performance with 0-62mph time reduced to 9.4 seconds from 11.1 for the previous model first introduced in November 2020.

For 2023, standard specification is even higher, and the new Motion model includes Emergency Driving Stop system, LED rear lamps, seven airbags, Dual Zone automatic air conditioning, eight-inch LCD colour information screen, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Smart phone link for wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto device connectivity, rear parking camera, , new digital instrument cluster with three display modes, type C USB port and Dynamic Radar Cruise control.

The new Ultra grade adds updated Bi-LED projector headlights, Safe Exit Assist, Smart Door locking, Front and Rear Park distance sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross traffic Alert, interior ambient lighting, and centre console tray with wireless charger.

A full equipment and technical specification table is included in the PDF document on the Suzuki media website.

Body colours

The Swace is available in seven different colours – Platinum White Pearlescent, Super White, Precious Silver, Black Mica, Dark Blue Mica, Phantom Brown Metallic and Oxide Bronze Metallic.

Advanced driving assist functions

Fully equipped with advanced safety features, the Swace offers confidence and peace of mind for both the driver and passengers on every journey. Additions for the 2023 model update are:

Emergency Driving Stop System (EDSS).

EDSS is a newly developed system now fitted as standard equipment that functions while Lane Tracing Assist is activated and helps to monitor the driver to determine if they are inattentive, bringing the vehicle to a stop and activating hazard waring lights if necessary.

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Available as standard on the Ultra grade, SEA uses the same technology as Blind Spot Monitor and triggers a warning if a door is about to be opened into the path of an oncoming vehicle or cyclist approaching from the rear when the vehicle is stationary.

Pre-Collision System (PCS)

Updated for the 2023 model with wider range and additional motorcycle detection, PCS helps prevent collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists by monitoring the road ahead with a millimeter-wave radar and monocular camera to apply braking assist and automatic braking if needed.

Interior functionality

The Swace is equipped with an 8-inch multimedia audio system with AM/FM/DAB radio, Bluetooth® function, and controls on the steering wheel for ease of use. The system is now compatible for wireless Apple CarPlay for iPhone, and a wired connection for Android Auto™ and MirrorLink™ for compatible smartphones. A higher definition colour display is also now added for these features. All models now boast an upgraded central 7-inch multi-information display, with the choice of three display modes.

For the Ultra model, a Qi wireless charging pad is available as standard in the front console to charge smartphones and both models now have two USB type C terminals and an AUX terminal within easy reach of the driver and front passenger.

Cabin comfort

The cabin offers versatility and comfort to support the active lifestyles of both its driver and passengers. With a generous tandem distance of 928 mm between the front and rear seats, the rear cabin comfort and legroom is one of the best in its class.

Convenient storage spaces can be found throughout the cabin, offering ample room for storing small items such as phones and drinks in both the first and second rows.

Luggage space



The large 596-litre luggage compartment provides ample room for a variety of luggage or recreational items. For added versatility, the rear carpeted floorboard can be placed in a lower position to store taller objects and is also reversible with a resin backside that can be used for stowing wet or dirty items. The compartment can be easily expanded into a fully flat space by using the remote folding lever to fold down the second-row seats. Privacy needs are addressed with a detachable tonneau cover that can be retracted with a single touch, and the luggage compartment is equipped with auto-illuminating lights and DC12V accessory socket for added convenience.

Hybrid performance

The Swace’s upgraded hybrid system combines a powerful electric motor with a 1.8 litre petrol engine exclusively designed for hybrid system use, delivering a seamless driving feeling with powerful acceleration as well as excellent fuel economy and low emissions. The hybrid system optimally drives the Swace with the motor, engine or both depending on driving conditions. Electric motor power has been increased to 70kW from 53kW which has in turn resulted in a higher level of torque to 185Nm from 163Nm previously.

EV drive mode

Leveraging its higher output motor and large battery capacity, the Swace is equipped with an EV drive mode function. In EV drive mode, the vehicle is driven solely by its electric motor with power supplied from the battery. This mode can be used for driving short distances without having to worry about noise or emissions, especially in residential areas early in the morning and late at night, or in garages and indoor parking areas.



Driving comfort

Swace offers smooth driving comfort and stable, responsive handling with a low centre of gravity design and finely tuned suspension. The low bonnet line and location of the hybrid battery beneath the rear seats help give the car its low stance, reducing body roll around corners, improving stability and contributing to a smoother ride.



Drive mode select.

The drive mode select function allows the driver to adjust the vehicle’s performance to suit driving conditions. The Swace is equipped with three modes – NORMAL, ECO or SPORT.

NORMAL mode: Provides an optimal balance between ride comfort, stability and fuel economy, and is suitable for normal driving.

ECO mode: Helps the driver accelerate in an eco-friendly manner and enhance fuel economy through more gradual throttle response and minimal air-conditioning use. This mode is useful during stop-and-go city driving.

SPORT mode: Controls the hybrid system to provide quick and powerful acceleration, making it suitable for when agile driving response is desired, such as on winding roads.