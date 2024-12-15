Who is Andrew Ridgeley?

Andrew Ridgeley is a British musician and actor best known for being one half of the popular 1980s pop duo Wham! Born on January 26, 1963 in Surrey, England, Ridgeley began his musical career at a young age. He met his future bandmate George Michael at Bushey Meads School in Hertfordshire when they were both teenagers. The two quickly hit it off and formed the band Wham! in 1981.

Wham! quickly rose to fame with their catchy pop tunes and energetic performances. Their debut album, “Fantastic,” was released in 1983 and spawned a number of hits, including “Young Guns (Go for It!)” and “Club Tropicana.” The band’s sophomore album, “Make It Big,” was an even bigger success, thanks to the smash hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and the ballad “Careless Whisper.”

Despite their immense popularity, Wham! disbanded in 1986, with Ridgeley and Michael deciding to pursue solo careers. Andrew Ridgeley released his solo album, “Son of Albert,” in 1990, but it failed to replicate the success he had with Wham! Ridgeley eventually stepped away from the music industry and focused on other pursuits, including a brief foray into acting.