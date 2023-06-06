Who is Ange Postecoglou? IS he the right fit for Spurs?!

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Ange Postecoglou is an Australian football coach who is currently the manager of Celtic Football Club in Scotland. He was born on August 27, 1965, in Athens, Greece, and his family moved to Melbourne, Australia when he was five years old. Postecoglou began his footballing career playing junior soccer for South Melbourne, before moving on to play for several other clubs across Australia and Scotland.

In 1996, Postecoglou decided to call time on his playing career, and instead shifted his focus to coaching. His first coaching job was with South Melbourne, a club that he had previously played for. During his time there, he led the team to two National Soccer League championships, and was named NSL coach of the year on two separate occasions in 1998 and 1999.

Postecoglou then went on to coach several other Australian football clubs, including the Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, and the Western Sydney Wanderers. During his time with Brisbane Roar, he led the team to two A-League championships, and was awarded the A-League Coach of the Year title in both the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons.

Postecoglou is known for his innovative coaching style, which centers around an attacking philosophy that emphasizes quick and efficient ball movement, as well as a strong focus on team unity and culture. He is also known for his commitment to developing young players, and has a reputation for being an excellent talent spotter.

The Australian National Team

Postecoglou’s most high-profile coaching job to date came when he was appointed as the manager of the Australian national team in 2013. He took over the team during a difficult time, with the Socceroos struggling to find success on the international stage. However, under his leadership, the team went through a period of rapid improvement, with Postecoglou implementing a new playing style that prioritized possession and attacking football.

During his time in charge, Postecoglou led Australia to its first ever Asian Cup victory, which they won on home soil in 2015. He also guided the team to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they performed admirably despite being drawn in a tough group alongside the likes of Spain and the Netherlands. Postecoglou’s tenure as Australia manager came to an end in 2017, when he resigned from the position to pursue new opportunities.

Celtic Football Club

In June 2021, Postecoglou was appointed as the manager of Celtic Football Club, one of the most successful football clubs in Scottish history. He took over from Neil Lennon, who had resigned from the position earlier in the year. Postecoglou’s appointment was met with a mixed response from some fans, with some questioning his lack of experience in European football and others questioning his ability to adapt to the notoriously demanding environment of Scottish football.

However, despite the skepticism of some fans, Postecoglou has already made a strong start to his tenure at the club. In his first competitive match in charge, Celtic overcame Danish side FC Midtjylland in a Champions League qualifier, and the team has also made a solid start to their domestic campaign. Postecoglou has stressed the importance of building a strong team culture and developing young talent, and has also been vocal about his desire to play attacking football and bring excitement back to Celtic Park.

The Legacy of Ange Postecoglou

Despite his relatively short career as a coach, Ange Postecoglou has already established himself as one of the most successful and innovative football managers in Australian history. His commitment to attacking football and developing young talent has won him many admirers, and his achievements with the Australian national team have cemented his status as a true pioneer of the game in the country.

As he embarks on his new challenge in Scotland with Celtic, it will be interesting to see how Postecoglou adapts to the unique demands and challenges of European football. However, if his track record is anything to go by, it seems likely that he will continue to bring his unique brand of attacking football and innovative coaching to whichever team he manages next.

