Who Newcastle Should Buy in The Summer to Play in the Champions League?

Newcastle United is a team that has always been associated with success. During the 1990s, they were one of the best teams in the Premier League, and they even finished second twice in a row. However, the team has not been able to replicate that kind of success in recent years. Now, the club is looking to rebuild and once again become a powerhouse in the league. In order to do that, they will need to buy some players who can help them in that quest. Below are some players who Newcastle United should buy in the summer to achieve their goal of playing in the Champions League.

1. Kalidou Koulibaly

One player that Newcastle United should consider buying in the summer is Kalidou Koulibaly. Koulibaly is a central defender who currently plays for Napoli in the Serie A. He is known for his incredible defensive skills and his ability to read the game. Koulibaly has been one of the best defenders in the world for a few years now, and he would be a great addition to the Newcastle team.

Some critics have suggested that Koulibaly is too old to be signed by Newcastle United. However, this is not the case. Koulibaly is only 29 years old, and he still has several years left of playing at the highest level. His experience and leadership skills would also be invaluable to the Newcastle team.

2. Timo Werner

Timo Werner is a talented striker who currently plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. He has been in incredible form this season, scoring 28 goals in 34 games. Werner is known for his pace and his ability to score from anywhere on the pitch. He would be a great signing for Newcastle United, as the team needs a reliable goal-scorer who can deliver in big games.

Werner is also young, which means that he has a lot of potential for improvement. At the age of 23, he has already proven that he can compete at the highest level, but he still has a lot of room for growth. If Newcastle United were to sign Werner, they would be getting a player who could be a star for the team for many years to come.

3. Wilfred Ndidi

Another player who Newcastle United should consider signing in the summer is Wilfred Ndidi. Ndidi is a defensive midfielder who plays for Leicester City in the Premier League. He has been one of the best players for the team this season, and he has been instrumental in helping them reach third in the league table.

Ndidi is known for his defensive skills and his ability to break up play. He would be a great addition to the Newcastle team, as they currently lack a player who can play that role effectively. Ndidi is also young, which means that he still has a lot of potential for growth. If Newcastle United were to sign Ndidi, they would be getting a player who could be a key figure in the team for many years to come.

Conclusion

Newcastle United is a team that has a lot of potential, and they have shown glimpses of what they can do this season. However, if they want to play in the Champions League and achieve the success that they are capable of, they will need to make some big signings in the summer. Kalidou Koulibaly, Timo Werner, and Wilfred Ndidi are three players who would be a great match for the Newcastle team. Each of them would bring a unique set of skills and experience to the team, and they could help the team achieve their goals next season and beyond.

