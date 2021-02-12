Alloy wheels first came to the attention of motoring enthusiasts from the racetrack, when the speedy vehicles began sporting the attractive and sometimes colourful wheels in place of the plain steel ones that had been the norm. It is the lightness of alloy wheels (sometimes called mag-wheels thanks to the magnesium alloy that is often used to make alloy wheels*) that attracted the interest of the racing world, but it is their attractiveness that made the rest of the world sit up and take notice, leading to alloy wheels being seen everywhere – even on Rainham’s streets! – today. * The other alloy commonly used for alloy wheels is an aluminium alloy, but these are rarer as aluminium alloy wheels can fracture more easily.

The lightness of alloys gives civilian vehicles the same advantages as those enjoyed by racers. Let us take a look at some of these.

Fuel Economy

Steel wheels add a considerable amount to the overall weight of the car, and form a large part of the unsprung weight – that which is not softened and spread by the suspension system. The car being heavier makes it harder to move and uses more fuel in doing so. This means that your alloys, expensive though they might seem when compared to steel wheels, will begin to save your petrol money from the moment you fit them to the car as you get many more miles to the gallon than previously.

Reduced Wear and Tear

Over time the various parts of your vehicle age and wear, from friction, and repeated daily usage. Alloy wheels, being lighter, put less strain on these moving parts, allowing them to last longer by reducing weight-based friction and wear and tear. The benefits will be seen everywhere within the combustion system, as everything works better when there is less weight to be shifted.

Ego-Boosting Driving Improvements!

You will drive better with alloy wheels fitted to your car. Again, this is due to the lightness of the alloy wheels which take a lot of the unsprung weight away, which in turn allows your steering – the handling and cornering – to become all but instantaneous and effortless. Impress your friends and parents with your effortless and flawless vehicle control – at least until they get alloys fitted to their own cars and discover the secret of your new-found skills!

If you don’t have alloy wheels currently fitted to your tyres and are convinced to pump up your ride with inherently aesthetic yet lighter alloy wheels, then head over to our recommended garage Elite Direct. Elite offers Calibre alloy wheels for sale in Loughton at trade prices. You can book them online without paying a penny. For more information give them a call at 01708 525577.