The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of us to set up a home office. With the increasing popularity of work from home environment, most professionals are setting up home work station. To work from home, all you need is a laptop and high internet connectivity. However, if your work involves storing a huge volume of data that needs to transfer over a network then you might need something better. Over the years, is a Network-Attached Storage (NAS) device has become a popular choice for businesses, as well as home users. It can be a great addition to your home or small office because of the benefits it offers.

If you store a lot of data, then you may get an external hard disk to increase storage. However, external drives can be connected to and accessed by one PC at a time. A NAS device, on the other hand, can be connected to a network to store and retrieve data from a central location by authorized network users. NAS contains multiple hard disk drives and has its own processor (CPU), memory (RAM), and storage operating system. It is a local centralized data file storage device that can be accessed from other computers through a LAN.

The NAS devices come in various specifications with different capacity, speed, and functionality. Setting up NAS is similar to having a private cloud in your home or office. Besides offering high speed, NAS also provides numerous other benefits. Read further to know the best reasons to get a NAS device.

More Data Storage

Installing a NAS drive can greatly help in increasing the storage space available to you. Unlike traditional external hard drives that have limited storage capacity, NAS devices allow more storage capacity by adding additional hard drives. This means that you can store more data, as well as get the data redundancy features. You can easily find NAS with 2, 4, 6, and even more bays that are used to add hard disks to increase storage capacity.

Data Protection

NAS units from the top from brands like Synology, Qnap, or Asustor are easy to set up and provide data redundancy. Most NAS models have an in-built RAID feature that allows duplicating data across multiple drives rather than just one. This means that if one hard drive suddenly fails, users can have access to an exact copy. Whether your system gets virus-infected or you accidentally reformat it, NAS can help you avoid catastrophic data loss scenarios. Even if you suffer data loss due to some unexpected reasons, a specialist such as Synology Data Recovery Company can help you get back your lost data.

Easy File Sharing and Remote Data Access

The NAS devices are designed to ensure easy file sharing among multiple users. This means that if you have a movie stored on your home office desktop downstairs, it’s possible to watch it on your TV upstairs. The system allows sharing files from any other computer in the house. You can set up a centralized storage network and allows users to access it at any time. Moreover, some models of NAS have remote data access feature to allow users to access their important files from anywhere in the world.