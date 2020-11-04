Wilton Engineering CEO, Bill Scott, has got behind an inspiring national campaign where a woman is cycling on an ElliptiGO the length and breadth of the UK.

Nahla Summers is cycling on this bike with no seat, more than 5000 miles across the UK in aid of spreading kindness and raising awareness of her social movement, Sunshine People.

The key-note speaker and founder of the growing kindness movement is currently undertaking the cycling challenge which will see her write the word ‘kindness’ in her route across the country.

Inspired by a selfless act of kindness from a stranger after the death of her partner, Nahla is focused on uniting people during a time when many are suffering from loneliness and isolation.

Nahla is currently breaking a world record and she hopes to raise one million acts of kindness in doing so, by encouraging people to do something for someone, and to mark their act of generosity on the Sunshine People’s website.

Whilst passing through Yarm she was greeted by Bill Scott and his daughters from Sweet William Floral Design, who have donated 50 yellow-stem roses to Nahla to distribute to people as an act of kindness.

In admiration of Nahla’s efforts and determination, Wilton Engineering has offered its own act of kindness, by organising several nights of accommodation for Nahla during her journey, and for a physiotherapist session during her stop in Yarm before she headed off on the remaining 1400 miles of her journey.

Bill Scott, CEO of Wilton Engineering said: “Nahla is a true inspiration to everyone, and her passion and determination for the cause is outstanding.

“When I first met her she had already climbed Kilimanjaro and had cycled coast to coast across the USA then walked 500 miles raising the awareness of how important it is to spread the word and be kind to others”

“When I found out that her mission is bring kindness to people across the country, I was so inspired that I knew I had to help in some way. She has certainly inspired my daughters and I to spread as much kindness as we can in whatever way we can.”

If the public want to show their support to Nahla’s 5000 mile challenge they can simply do an act of kindness for a stranger and then to make it count towards the 1 million goal she has by simply referencing it on social media using the #sponsorkindness hashtag or share their act of kindness direct on the website www.sunshinepeople.org.uk