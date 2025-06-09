Win the chance to pedal to glory at the 2025 Goodwood Revival with Austin Pedal Cars

The Settrington Cup pedal car race at Goodwood Revival is the most-watched race of the weekend, and now YOUR child can be a part of it.

In 1955, Ted French won the very first Austin Pedal Cars Junior Grand Prix. His prize for victory was an Austin J40 pedal car

This historically important J40 will be sympathetically restored by Austin Pedal Cars and one lucky competition winner will race it in the 2025 Goodwood Revival Settrington Cup

Easy to enter competition now open, more details here

Salisbury: 9th June 2025

Austin Pedal Cars will take a very special 1955 Austin J40 to the 2025 Goodwood Revival, and give one lucky child the opportunity of a lifetime.

Austin Pedal Cars has partnered with Goodwood to offer the incredible chance to compete in the Settrington Cup race at the 2025 Goodwood Revival. Not only will the winner line up on the grid at the most famous pedal car race in the world, but they will also be competing in an important part of pedal car racing history. If that wasn’t enough, family tickets for four for the Revival weekend will also be included in the prize.

In 1955 Ted French, a young pedal car racer, won the very first Austin Pedal Cars Junior Grand Prix held at Silverstone. The prize for victory was his very own Austin J40 pedal car, which his father worked on tirelessly to ensure his son could enjoy it for the rest of his childhood. Incredibly, Ted went on to cherish the classic pedal car for 70 years, and it still wears its original race number, and the battle scars from a well-used and well-loved life.

Arguably it was that 1955 Austin Pedal Cars Junior Grand Prix race at Silverstone that brought J40 racing to life and was a moment that almost certainly inspired pedal car racing, and the annual Settrington Cup race we know and love today.

Whilst writing their award winning book about the history of the J40, the Austin Pedal Cars team learned more about Ted, meeting him to conduct an interview for the book and to take photographs of his wonderful pedal car. It was then they realised that 2025 will mark 70 years since his victory, and it was agreed the J40 he won as a prize back in 1955, had to be raced to mark this special anniversary.

Now, 70 years after it was awarded as a prize during the first J40 pedal car race, the car will compete at the largest and most famous J40 race in the world – The Settrington Cup at Goodwood. While the little Austin will be fully prepared by Austin Pedal Cars to make it ready to race, it will retain its patinated bodywork to honour its place in classic pedal car history.

The winning prize includes four weekend tickets for the 2025 Goodwood Revival, a race in the Ted French car in the Saturday and Sunday heats of the Settrington Cup, and a host of Austin J40 merchandise. The winning family will also enjoy a familiarisation pedal with the car at Goodwood Motor Circuit ahead of the Revival event.

Mark Burnett, Managing Director of Austin Pedal Cars, said: “This is a very special prize, not just for fans of the Austin J40, but for any family who wants to give their child the experience of a lifetime. While this car was built in 1955, it has been enjoyed throughout its life. Now sympathetically restored it is sure to cause a stir throughout the Revival weekend. I encourage all families to enter now to be in with a chance of winning this once-in-a-lifetime prize.“

For more information on this amazing competition click here.

Read more about Ted French here.