Wolfgang Würth joins Hyundai Motor Europe as Director PR & Communications

Hyundai Motor Europe announces leadership appointment

Effective 1 October 2025, Wolfgang Würth joins as Director PR & Communications

Offenbach, 15 September 2025 – Hyundai Motor Europe has announced that Wolfgang Würth will assume the role of Director PR & Communications, effective 1 October 2025.

At Hyundai, Würth will be responsible for developing and executing an integrated strategy overseeing PR, product communications, and corporate communications in Europe. With a passion for responsible mobility and technological innovation, he will play a major role in positioning Hyundai as an innovative player in the electric mobility sector.

As part of the leadership team at Hyundai Motor Europe, Würth will be heading the Sub-Group PR & Communications. He will report directly to Xavier Martinet, President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe.

“We are pleased to welcome Wolfgang to the team,” said Xavier Martinet, President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. “With his extensive knowledge and experience in the automotive industry, and his proven ability to craft compelling narratives, Wolfgang will play a key role in driving our brand forward. His expertise will be fundamental as we accelerate our growth and continue to redefine mobility across Europe.”

Würth brings more than two decades of marketing and communications experience in the automotive and technology industries, encompassing digital, marketing, social media, and brand strategy. This includes senior roles with regional and international responsibilities at organisations including Mercedes-Benz AG and, most recently, smart Europe GmbH. He holds an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen and ETH Zurich.

“I am honoured to join Hyundai, a brand of progress, with a unique design philosophy and empowering technology” said Wolfgang Würth. “I look forward to working with the talented teams to strengthen the brand’s presence and inspire our customers across the continent.”

– End –

About Hyundai Motor Europe HQ

Hyundai Motor Europe HQ was formally established in 2000, with its main office located in Offenbach, Germany. Serving as the regional headquarters, it is responsible for the sale of vehicles in 47 European countries through 2,279 sales outlets, maintaining a 4.1-per-cent market share throughout the first half of 2024. More than 70 per cent of Hyundai vehicles sold in the region are models engineered, tested, and manufactured in Europe, tailored to meet the specific needs of European customers. These vehicles are produced at the company’s Czech and Turkish production plants.

In 2023, approximately 14 per cent of Hyundai cars sold in Europe were zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles (BEVs and FCEVs), including respective World Car of the Year 2022 and 2023 winners, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6. This solidifies Hyundai’s position as one of the leading manufacturers in terms of both fleet share and total sales of zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles in Europe as the company undergoes a transformation into a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider. Moreover, about 85 per cent of Hyundai’s current line-up in Europe is available as an electrified version.

With a focus on its vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and a clear commitment to exclusively sell zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles within Europe by 2035, Hyundai is set to introduce more BEVs to its electric line-up. In 2024, the award-winning IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai’s first high-performance mass-production BEV, entered the European markets, and the all-electric city car, INSTER, will follow later this year.

Hyundai offers a unique Five-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package with all new cars sold in the region. This package includes a five-year warranty with no mileage limit, five years of roadside assistance, and five years of vehicle health checks, providing customers with added peace of mind.

More information about Hyundai Motor Europe HQ and its products is available at www.hyundai.news.

