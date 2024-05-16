Work to begin on investment to support Northumberland water quality

A new £5m project is set to help protect water quality in Northumberland.

The investment by Northumbrian Water will see upgrades made to Slaley Sewage Treatment Works, south of Slaley Village.

This will not only ensure the reliability and resilience of the treatment service the site provides, but also protect and help improve water quality in Reeston and March Burn, and water courses downstream.

Work, which will be carried out by the company’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB) is set to begin in late May, and is expected to be complete by May 2025.

Members of the project team have also spent time in the village, meeting customers and explaining the work and its benefits.

Colin Burdon, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This Investment is part of our Water Industry National Environmental Programme commitments, supporting improvements to water quality in our region’s rivers and streams, and ensuring our assets remain resilient for the future.

“Activity will be carried out within the site and the project team is working closely with landowners that share the site’s access track, so we can ensure we deliver the project in a way that minimises any disturbance for them.”

People can follow progress on site by visiting www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk and following the links to the project.