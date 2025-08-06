World Breastfeeding Week 2025: Empowering Parents, Supporting Breastfeeding, and Building Healthier Futures

Introduction: Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week 2025

World Breastfeeding Week 2025 (WBW) is being marked globally from August 1 to August 7, with a powerful message: “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents”. This annual campaign is organised by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) and supported by UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO), and numerous governments and NGOs worldwide.

The week aims to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, highlight the challenges faced by mothers—especially working mothers—and promote supportive policies in both public and private sectors. In the UK, this initiative is especially important as it ties into broader conversations around maternal health, NHS resources, postnatal care, and workplace rights.

Why World Breastfeeding Week Matters

Despite widespread knowledge of the benefits of breastfeeding, global breastfeeding rates remain lower than ideal. The WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding along with complementary foods for up to two years or beyond. Yet, only 44% of infants under 6 months are exclusively breastfed worldwide.

In the UK, according to NHS Digital, only around 48% of babies are still breastfed at 6–8 weeks, and just 1% are exclusively breastfed for six months. These figures illustrate the importance of sustained awareness, education, and support for mothers.

Theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2025: Enabling Breastfeeding for Working Parents

This year’s theme zeroes in on the intersection of work and breastfeeding. With millions of parents globally trying to balance employment and family life, supportive workplace policies are crucial to ensuring that breastfeeding goals are met.

Key messages of the 2025 campaign include:

Supportive legislation : Advocating for maternity leave, breastfeeding breaks, and safe nursing spaces at work.

Inclusive policies : Encouraging employers to support both mothers and fathers with parental leave and flexibility.

Health systems collaboration : Ensuring that healthcare providers offer consistent and evidence-based lactation guidance.

Public education: Promoting the normalisation of breastfeeding in all settings.

The Benefits of Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is not just a personal choice—it’s a public health priority with life-long implications. Here are the scientifically recognised benefits:

For the Baby:

Optimal nutrition : Breast milk contains the right balance of nutrients tailored to the baby’s developmental needs.

Immunity boost : It provides antibodies that help fight viruses and bacteria.

Reduced risk : Lower incidence of illnesses such as diarrhoea, respiratory infections, ear infections, asthma, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Cognitive development: Linked to higher IQ scores and better school performance.

For the Mother:

Faster recovery : Helps the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size and reduces postpartum bleeding.

Calorie burning : Supports natural postnatal weight loss.

Lower health risks : Decreases the likelihood of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

Emotional connection: Enhances maternal bonding and reduces the risk of postpartum depression.

Breastfeeding and Sustainability

The 2025 campaign also highlights how breastfeeding aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

Zero Hunger (Goal 2) : Breastfeeding provides food security to infants and prevents malnutrition.

Good Health and Wellbeing (Goal 3) : Promotes physical and mental health for both baby and mother.

Gender Equality (Goal 5) : Empowering women with the right support allows them to breastfeed while maintaining careers.

Reduced Inequality (Goal 10): Access to breastfeeding support helps bridge health gaps across socio-economic classes.

Breastfeeding in the UK: Current Landscape

In the UK, initiatives like the Baby Friendly Initiative by UNICEF UK and Start for Life campaigns aim to improve breastfeeding rates. However, several factors still hinder progress:

Cultural barriers : Public breastfeeding can still be stigmatised, leading many women to feel uncomfortable nursing in public.

Lack of support : Inconsistent advice from healthcare professionals and underfunded lactation services.

Workplace challenges: Many mothers return to work before six months and face difficulties in expressing milk or finding time to nurse.

Despite these obstacles, support is growing. The NHS, local councils, and charities such as La Leche League GB and the Breastfeeding Network offer valuable resources and hotlines.

NHS Support and Resources for Breastfeeding

The NHS offers various breastfeeding support options, including:

Midwife and health visitor support during antenatal and postnatal care.

Infant Feeding Teams in many local NHS Trusts.

Drop-in breastfeeding support clinics and peer support groups.

Online portals and the NHS.uk breastfeeding guide.

Start4Life app, providing step-by-step guidance on feeding milestones.

Mothers are encouraged to speak with their GP, midwife, or health visitor if they encounter problems with latching, supply, pain, or emotional distress.

The Role of Partners and Family in Breastfeeding Success

Support doesn’t stop with healthcare professionals. Research shows that a mother’s support network—partners, family, and friends—is key to successful breastfeeding.

Fathers and partners can:

Help with feeding routines (e.g., bottle-feeding expressed milk).

Provide emotional and practical support.

Encourage and reassure mothers who feel anxious or self-conscious.

Advocate for her needs in the workplace or public settings.

Educating the whole family about the value of breastfeeding normalises it as a collective responsibility.

Breastfeeding and Mental Health

Breastfeeding can be both fulfilling and challenging. Many women report feelings of:

Isolation during long feeding sessions.

Pressure to “get it right” or breastfeed exclusively.

Guilt if they struggle or stop early.

It’s essential to remember that every breastfeeding journey is unique. For some, mixed feeding or formula feeding may become necessary for health, emotional, or lifestyle reasons—and that’s okay. Support and non-judgement are vital.

Perinatal mental health services and groups like PANDAS Foundation UK offer support to those navigating postnatal challenges.

Events and Activities During World Breastfeeding Week 2025

Throughout WBW 2025, organisations across the UK will host various activities, including:

Breastfeeding walks and picnics in parks and public spaces.

Webinars and panels with lactation consultants, midwives, and mothers.

Social media campaigns promoting positive images and stories.

Workplace challenges encouraging companies to review their parental leave and lactation room policies.

Virtual Q&A sessions with healthcare professionals on breastfeeding myths and troubleshooting.

To find a local event, visit:

Policy and Workplace Advocacy in 2025

In line with the 2025 theme, breastfeeding advocacy is shifting toward policy reform and employer responsibility.

Key demands from breastfeeding advocates include:

Paid maternity leave of at least 18 weeks (UK statutory minimum is currently 6 weeks at 90% pay followed by 33 weeks at reduced rate).

Flexible return-to-work options , including part-time roles and remote work.

Breastfeeding-friendly workplaces , with clean, private rooms for expressing milk and storing it safely.

Public education campaigns to destigmatise breastfeeding and normalise it in all environments.

Employers are encouraged to participate in “Breastfeeding Friendly” accreditation schemes supported by local councils and NHS Trusts.

How You Can Support World Breastfeeding Week 2025

Whether you’re a parent, employer, healthcare worker, policymaker, or advocate, here’s how you can contribute:

Educate Yourself: Learn the latest facts about breastfeeding and infant nutrition. Support Local Campaigns: Attend events, donate to charities, or share content on social media. Champion Change in the Workplace: Push for better facilities and flexible policies. Be Inclusive and Non-Judgemental: Celebrate all feeding journeys and avoid shaming parents. Use Your Voice: Write to MPs, employers, or school boards to demand improved support for breastfeeding families.

Final Thoughts: Building a Breastfeeding-Friendly Future

World Breastfeeding Week 2025 is more than a health campaign—it’s a movement for human rights, maternal empowerment, child health, and sustainable development. With this year’s focus on supporting working parents, the spotlight is on how governments, health services, and businesses can work together to enable families to thrive.

As the UK continues to strive for better breastfeeding rates and maternal support, this week reminds us that it takes a village—not just a mother—to raise a healthy child.

Let’s celebrate, support, and elevate breastfeeding in every corner of society.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the date for World Breastfeeding Week 2025?

A: It runs annually from 1st to 7th August.

Q2: What’s the theme of WBW 2025?

A: “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents.”

Q3: Where can I find breastfeeding help in the UK?

A: The NHS, La Leche League GB, The Breastfeeding Network, and local maternity services provide support.

Q4: Is breastfeeding in public legal in the UK?

A: Yes. The Equality Act 2010 protects a woman’s right to breastfeed in public spaces.