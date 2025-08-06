National Fishing Month 2025: Casting a Line for Conservation, Community, and Wellbeing

Introduction: What is National Fishing Month?

Every summer, anglers across the UK come together to celebrate National Fishing Month (NFM)—a four-week campaign designed to introduce new people to fishing, promote conservation, and showcase the social and wellbeing benefits of angling. National Fishing Month 2025, taking place from 26th July to 1st September, aims to be the most inclusive and impactful edition yet, inviting families, youth groups, and individuals of all backgrounds to discover the joys of life by the water.

Backed by the Angling Trades Association (ATA), Angling Trust, and numerous clubs and fisheries, this year’s theme, “Fishing for Everyone,” underscores a renewed effort to break down barriers and make angling more accessible than ever.

The Mission Behind National Fishing Month

National Fishing Month isn’t just about catching fish—it’s about connecting people with nature, fostering community, and inspiring a lifelong hobby that’s as relaxing as it is rewarding.

The campaign focuses on:

Introducing newcomers to the sport

Encouraging families and children to get outdoors

Promoting mental health and wellbeing

Educating on conservation and sustainable fishing

Supporting local tackle shops, clubs, and guides

Whether you’re casting a rod for the first time or returning after years away, NFM 2025 has a place for you.

Why Fishing? The Benefits Go Far Beyond the Catch

Fishing offers numerous physical, mental, and social benefits, many of which are now being championed by healthcare professionals and outdoor advocacy groups alike.

1. Mental Wellbeing and Mindfulness

Time spent by water is scientifically proven to reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance mindfulness. Fishing helps people slow down in an increasingly fast-paced world.

“There’s a unique calm that comes from waiting for a bite—it’s meditation in motion,” says Sarah Collins, a mental health advocate and angler from the Midlands.

2. Physical Activity in the Great Outdoors

Angling encourages low-impact movement, walking, and time outdoors. It’s ideal for all ages and fitness levels, particularly for children, older adults, and people with limited mobility.

3. Social Connection and Community Building

From angling clubs to group outings, fishing is a shared experience. National Fishing Month 2025 will host hundreds of free and subsidised events, creating spaces for community bonding and intergenerational learning.

4. Learning Life Skills and Responsibility

Fishing teaches patience, discipline, safety, environmental responsibility, and even basic biology—perfect for children and young learners.

What’s Happening During National Fishing Month 2025?

National Fishing Month 2025 promises a packed calendar of free fishing taster sessions, educational workshops, coaching days, and family-friendly events.

📍 Nationwide Free Events

The Angling Trust and partner organisations will run introductory events across England, Scotland, and Wales, with expert guidance and equipment provided.

Search the official event map on the National Fishing Month website to find events near you.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Fishing Days

Family-focused sessions will help parents and kids bond while learning together in a safe, friendly environment.

Where : Urban parks, rural fisheries, canals, and lakes

What’s provided : All equipment, bait, and licenses

No experience needed – just turn up and fish!

🎣 Women in Angling Initiatives

Continuing its mission to make angling more inclusive, NFM 2025 will feature women-only workshops, coaching from female role models, and support for first-time anglers.

🧑‍🏫 Schools and Youth Group Engagement

Teachers, Scouts, Cadets, and Duke of Edinburgh Award groups are being encouraged to include angling as part of outdoor learning initiatives. Free resources are being distributed to make fishing accessible in education settings.

🌱 Conservation and Sustainability Focus

Many events this year include sessions on river care, fish species identification, and sustainable tackle—empowering a generation of responsible anglers.

Top Places to Go Fishing in the UK During National Fishing Month

Whether you’re looking for tranquil still waters or fast-moving rivers, the UK is blessed with incredible fishing locations.

🏞️ River Wye, Herefordshire

Ideal for: Barbel, Chub, and Pike

The River Wye is a classic UK destination for freshwater anglers, renowned for its natural beauty and variety of species.

🐟 Rutland Water, East Midlands

Ideal for: Trout and predator fishing

One of the largest reservoirs in Europe, Rutland Water is a hotspot for fly fishing and lure anglers alike.

🛶 Grand Union Canal, London to Birmingham

Ideal for: Urban angling and family sessions

The canal system is ideal for new anglers and inner-city families wanting a taste of nature.

🌊 Llyn Brenig, North Wales

Ideal for: Rainbow and Brown Trout

An award-winning fly-fishing location with fantastic visitor facilities.

🎣 Draycote Water, Warwickshire

Ideal for: Boat fishing and bank fishing

This fly-fishing gem is well stocked and perfect for both novices and experienced anglers.

How to Get Started: A Beginner’s Guide to Angling

Starting out in fishing is easier than ever, especially during National Fishing Month.

🧰 What You’ll Need

Rod & reel – Kits start from £25

Hooks and bait – Worms, sweetcorn, or maggots

Fishing license – Free for kids under 13; available from GOV.UK

🪪 What About Licensing?

You’ll need an Environment Agency rod license if fishing in freshwater in England and Wales. These are free for under 13s and discounted for seniors and under-18s.

During NFM 2025, free fishing license weekends will be announced, letting anyone try angling without cost.

👨‍🏫 Join a Coaching Session

Qualified angling coaches will be available at events throughout the month to help you learn casting, baiting, fish handling, and conservation practices.

Promoting Inclusive and Sustainable Angling

♿ Accessibility Matters

National Fishing Month is committed to making the sport available for people with disabilities, with many events taking place at accessible fisheries and offering adapted equipment.

🌍 Sustainable Fishing is Smart Fishing

NFM 2025 reinforces the importance of catch-and-release practices, biodegradable tackle options, and habitat protection.

Supporters are urged to:

Avoid single-use plastics

Follow local fishery guidelines

Use barbless hooks

Respect wildlife and water habitats

Get Involved: How You Can Support National Fishing Month

Even if you’re not fishing, you can support this community-driven campaign.

💡 Host or Sponsor an Event

Local businesses, angling clubs, and charities can host sessions, donate equipment, or sponsor events to promote local engagement.

📸 Share Your Story Online

Use the hashtag #NationalFishingMonth on Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) to share photos, success stories, and inspire others.

🧒 Encourage Young People

If you know children who’ve never fished, National Fishing Month is the ideal time to introduce them to a new passion.

🛍️ Shop Local

Support local tackle shops, bait providers, and fishing guides who form the backbone of UK angling culture.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Angling in the UK

As environmental challenges grow and urban life accelerates, angling continues to offer a meaningful escape, especially to the next generation of nature-lovers.

With support from schools, families, clubs, and government, National Fishing Month 2025 aims to plant the seeds for a lifetime of outdoor connection, mental wellbeing, and ecological awareness.

By celebrating fishing not just as a sport, but as a cultural and environmental tradition, the campaign ensures angling remains relevant in the modern world.

Final Thoughts: Cast Off and Discover Something New

Whether you’re in it for the thrill of the catch, the calm of a still lake, or the smiles of kids catching their first fish—National Fishing Month 2025 is your chance to take part in something bigger than the bait.

Don’t miss your opportunity to get involved. Book an event, bring a friend, and enjoy a great British tradition.

