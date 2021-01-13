ABGI, one of the world’s leading R&D tax incentives and innovation advisors have opened a new office in Newcastle.

As part of their national expansion plans, ABGI has recruited an initial team of 9 new ‘Innovation Funding Advisers’ (IFAs) for their Newcastle operation, who will service the company’s clients across the North East of England.

The new 560 square foot premises are in the city centre, part of thriving business district, Citibase Newcastle Market Street. It becomes ABGI’s fifth UK office joining its existing network of premises in Edinburgh, London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

This latest news comes as ABGI has announced the expansion of its London operation with new recruits and a move to a larger office in the capital. As well as Newcastle, the company has also recruited an additional 10 IFAs at its UK headquarters in Edinburgh.

As specialists in innovation and digital transformation, they chose Newcastle because of its cultural fit, tech strengths and innovation assets, including Newcastle Helix.

ABGI-UK CEO Scott Henderson said:

“We’re very excited to announce this new investment into the North East of England. As well as culturally being a good fit, Newcastle is one of the UK’s major tech hubs and was a natural choice when looking to expand our operations. There is no shortage of talent and our Inside Sales Team Manager comes from the area, which makes us even more confident of the success of our investment. We see strong growth potential for the business, and I’m delighted to welcome all our Newcastle-based colleagues to the team.

“With the UK economy facing major challenges, grant funding, tax relief measures and other innovation-focused incentives will have an increasingly important role to play in supporting business growth. This additional investment will ensure we are well-placed to advise more companies and help them secure these support measures.”

Jennifer Hartley, Director of Invest Newcastle added:

“This new investment in Newcastle is testament to the confidence businesses have in our city as a place to locate and grow their business. We are delighted to join London, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Birmingham in ABGI’s existing portfolio of leading UK cities. While 2020, has been challenging for some sectors, it is positive to see growth within the professional services sector and this much needed boost to job creation. Newcastle’s corporate services sector employs more than 130,000 people and is continuing to grow. With our regions world-class universities, our position as a testbed for innovation, access to highly skilled talent and the quality of life our city offers, why go anywhere else?”