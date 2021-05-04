ext generation NIO Power Swap Station 2.0 enters service in Beijing as NIO enters into partnership with Sinopec

On April 15, NIO and Sinopec unveiled the NIO Power Swap Station 2.0 at Sinopec’s Chaoying Station in Beijing. This is NIO’s first second-generation battery swap station and also the first under the NIO-Sinopec partnership.

As a smart battery swap system enabled by software defined cloud computing, NIO Power Swap Station 2.0 is the world’s first mass-produced battery swap station that allows the vehicle to manoeuvre into the station automatically. Each NIO Power Swap Station 2.0 has 239 sensors and four collaborating cloud computing systems that maximise the application of visual recognition technologies. Enabled by the technology, users can complete a self-service battery swap with only one click while staying in the car. The system is capable of completing up to 312 battery swaps per day, significantly improving swapping efficiency.

On the same day, Sinopec and NIO also signed a strategic partnership agreement. In addition to a battery charging and swapping network development, the two sides will comprehensively cooperate in fields such as new materials, smart EV tech., Battery as a Service (BaaS), vehicle purchasing and facilities to further leverage their advantages in building an innovative collaboration model between the global energy and automotive industries. The partnership between Sinopec and NIO is an important milestone for the development of China’s smart EV industry, a concrete measure to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality, and a key step in the development of sustainable transportation initiatives and innovations.

According to Yuzhuo Zhang, Sinopec’s Chairman, Sinopec is accelerating its transformation from traditional petroleum product sales, to an integrated energy service provider of oil, gas, hydrogen, electricity and non-oil businesses, focusing on the development of new dimensions such as battery swapping and high-power DC fast charging. Over the next few years, Sinopec plans to deploy 5,000 battery charging and swapping stations. The partnership with NIO will facilitate the two parties to fully leverage their advantages respectively, deepen the collaboration on a wider scope and ultimately achieve greater results, promoting a high-quality economic and social development and a higher quality of life for all.

According to William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, the collaboration between NIO and Sinopec will efficiently consolidate their resources and bring a better charging and swapping experience to EV users. Sinopec’s determination to invest in green energy service will encourage more people to adopt new energy vehicles.