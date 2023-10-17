Wrexham effect: football club’s fame boosts local economy by 51 per cent

Local business owners in Wrexham have seen parking revenues increase by an average of 45 per cent over the past two years, as the town enjoys the economic boost brought in by its new Hollywood owners.

Recent data has revealed that Ryan Reynold’s and Rob McElhenney’s positive impact on the local economy meant that various local businesses’ parking revenue increased by 51 per cent in 2022, with one local hotel chain bringing in around £200,000 in parking revenue since the club’s takeover.

What’s more, with the football league season now back in full-swing and fans flocking back to Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground, local homeowners are being encouraged to offset the cost of living crisis by renting out their own driveways and unused parking spaces.

Brannan Coady, CEO of the company that provided the data, YourParkingSpace, commented: “Homeowners in the area can now earn some extra cash by renting out their available driveways or parking spaces on match day helping to bring in extra cash or offset the current cost of living crisis.

“With 2023’s figures set to eclipse last year’s numbers, with revenue already 39 per cent above 2021’s benchmark, the earning potential could be huge. In other parts of the UK, such as Wimbledon, savvy driveway owners see an increase of 600% in bookings across the tournament with families earning £1,000s in a couple of weeks.”

