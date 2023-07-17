Write Balance for Mental Health

Ponteland based, Carole Sanderson is an accredited counsellor, psychotherapist and EMDR practitioner with more than 20 years of experience working with anxiety, depression, and trauma-based issues. With a master’s degree in Comedy Writing, Carole is combining her day job expertise with her passion for the written word to help people explore their emotions and experiences through the power of writing.

With a proven track record spanning two decades in the health sector having worked both for the NHS and in private consultations, her own practice; Carole Sanderson Counselling has just moved into new premises in Lansdowne Terrace Gosforth, where she helps people with a wide range of issues including depression, panic attacks, trauma, and low self-esteem. She uses the latest techniques and therapies including Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) which is especially effective for those suffering from trauma related issues.

To help with her own work-life balance, Carole enjoys writing and has penned two books currently in the editing stages with hopes for future publication. Her Masters degree in Comedy Writing makes her uniquely qualified to combine her therapeutic skills with her passion for writing. While her Master’s focused on Scriptwriting for Television and Film and having completed courses in Therapeutic Writing, Carole believes that writing using a therapeutic method is a valuable tool for self-expression, reflection and transformation. By using various writing techniques including journaling, poetry, prose and scripted exercises, she helps clients to delve into their feelings and gain a deeper understanding of themselves.

“I’ve started the “Write Balance Group” as writing about trauma can be beneficial as it provides an opportunity for us to reprocess our experiences from a place of safety. This process allows us to gain a sense of control over the traumatic events, ultimately helping us overcome the feelings of helplessness often associated with them. Another benefit is that by writing things down, the intensity of the original trauma can subside making it easier for the person affected to deal with. Scientific evidence shows that when we write by hand, good chemicals are released ‘massaging’ the Limbic system in the brain so, what’s not to like?”

The courses not only provide therapeutic benefits for those taking part but also other advantages too.

“Running these courses has a number of advantages for participants,” said Carole. “Some people like the group dynamic I create since not everyone is comfortable with a one-to-one consultation. The group also helps stimulate interaction for those who want to communicate with others and the sessions are cost effective too. Understanding that others may have similar problems or have had similar experiences helps us to process our own distress and, receiving empathy and support from others can helps us to be more compassionate to ourselves.

“The benefits of therapeutic writing allows my clients to process their experiences, regain control, and reduce the distressing effects associated with traumatic events. With experience of helping many people over the past 20 years and with warmth, empathy and creativity, I try to create the conditions necessary so that each client will benefit in their own way and I absolutely believe the courses are a worthwhile thing to do.”

Please follow and like us: