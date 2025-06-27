Xenia Estates Makes Two New Appointments as Company Goes from Strength to Strength

Property management company Xenia Estates has made two key appointments to support its national expansion, naming Chris Jones as Mobilisation Manager and Michael Willans as Head of Yorkshire.

The appointments come as the company reports strong year-on-year growth and a strategic push to increase the number of blocks under its management across the UK.

Chris Jones, who has been with Xenia Estates for over two years, moves into the newly created senior role to oversee the mobilisation of all new developments, with a primary focus on the North West.

“Mobilisation is one of the most critical stages in property management – we only get one chance to get it right,” said Gemma Latham, spokesperson for Xenia Estates. “Chris’s deep knowledge of our operations makes him the ideal choice to support our expansion.”

Michael Willans joins from Scanlans, where he spent seven years in Property Management and Business Development. Now based at Xenia’s Bradford office, he will lead the Yorkshire division and has already secured six developments in his first fortnight.

“Michael has hit the ground running,” added Latham. “Together with Chris, we’re confident this momentum will help accelerate our growth in Yorkshire and beyond.”

Xenia Estates says the new hires are part of a broader investment in service delivery, aiming to offer more responsive, personalised property management as it strengthens its national footprint.