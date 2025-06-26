New e-POWER in British-built Qashqai is a game-changing technology: Lower consumption, fewer emissions, quieter ride

With fuel efficiency of 62mpg, CO₂ emissions of 102g/km – Qashqai with New e-POWER is best-in its C-Crossover segment

EV-like refinement with noise reduction of 5.6 dB

Offering 745 miles range [WLTP], New e-POWER has been conceived to facilitate the transition from traditional combustion engine to zero emission mobility

New e-POWER will be first introduced on Nissan Qashqai crossover in Europe starting from September 2025

London, UK (Thursday 26th June 2025): Nearly a decade after its global debut, Nissan is launching the next generation of its unique e-POWER technology on the British-built Qashqai crossover.

Comprehensively re-engineered for even better fuel efficiency, lower emissions and elevated refinement and set for production in Sunderland, New e-POWER will further smooth the transition from fuel towards zero emissions.

First launched in the region four years ago, e-POWER was developed to deliver an electric-drive experience without the need to plug in – combining the smooth, effortless acceleration and refinement of an EV with the everyday convenience of traditional combustion power.

The range and convenience of diesel, with the refinement and responsiveness of an EV

At the heart of e-POWER is a unique principle which delivers real customer benefits: the petrol engine is used only to generate electricity which is distributed directly to the electric motor to drive the wheels, as well as to charge the battery if needed.

Unlike traditional hybrids, there is no complicated gearbox and coupling to combine petrol power and electric energy to drive the wheels, meaning response is instant and the drive is always smooth, just like an EV. And like an EV, the regenerative braking system on e-POWER converts kinetic energy into electrical energy, fed back into the battery.

New e-POWER takes this concept and elevates it further to deliver a best-in-class balance of performance, EV-like refinement and real-world fuel efficiency – but with the range and flexibility of a traditional combustion engine vehicle.

New e-POWER brings major improvements across every key area:

Fuel consumption: reduced to 62mpg (WLTP) – best-in-segment figures, equating to a potential range of 745 miles

reduced to – best-in-segment figures, equating to a CO₂ emissions lowered from 116g/km to 102g/km a 12% reduction compared with the current iteration

lowered from a 12% reduction compared with the current iteration Cabin noise: reduced by up to 5.6dB compared to previous generation – offering EV-like refinement

reduced by up to compared to previous generation – offering EV-like refinement +10kW boost in Sport Mode – delivering a more responsive and engaging drive

Comprehensive engine changes

At the core of New e-POWER is a newly-developed 5-in-1 modular powertrain unit, which integrates the electric motor, generator, inverter, reducer and increaser into a compact and lighter package. Combined with improvements to engine calibration and sound insulation, the system reduces both noise and vibration under load. Overall, power is up by 11kW, at a maximum of 151kW. The battery capacity is unchanged at 2.1 kWh.

Despite having a similar three cylinder 1.5-litre turbo configuration as the out-going version, the engine is all-new and is now dedicated to its application in e-POWER. It adopts Nissan’s proprietary STARC combustion concept, which has lifted thermal efficiency to 42% – an exceptionally high level – by stabilising in-cylinder combustion, which enables the engine to operate more quietly and effectively at lower speeds. A new, larger turbo has been fitted which also brings efficiency gains, allowing a 200rpm reduction in engine speeds during highway driving, contributing to the lower overall noise level.

The variable compression ratio technology found on the previous version has been rendered redundant by the other changes to the engine.

Additional engine efficiency has been generated by the change to 0W16 lubricating oil, reducing internal friction. Customers will also appreciate the new, longer service intervals which have been extended from 9,000 miles to 12,000 miles.

The net outcome of all the changes is that Qashqai equipped with New e-POWER achieves 16% better fuel economy in real-world conditions, and 14% improvement in highway fuel consumption versus the current generation.

David Moss, Senior Vice President, Region Research & Development, Nissan AMIEO, said “This new version of e-POWER reflects everything we’ve learned from developing electric motor drive systems for Europe. We’ve analysed what worked in our previous generations, what appealed most to customers, and re-engineered the system to deliver maximum efficiency, lower emissions and a quieter, more refined drive – all with the same performance as a diesel. We are proud that New e-POWER now offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and emissions.”

With a theoretical range of 745 miles on a full tank, New e-POWER goes further than many traditional plug-in hybrids – without the need for a charging cable or waiting for a full charge.

A smarter step towards electric

For many drivers, moving to a fully electric vehicle still comes with questions – about charging, range, infrastructure, and habit change. That’s where e-POWER comes in.

With its fully electric motor drive and no plug-in requirement, new e-POWER offers a clear, confident step into electrified driving – combining the smoothness and instant response of an EV, with the familiar range and convenience of an ICE. It delivers the experience of electric, without the perceived challenges and common misconceptions that can still hold some drivers back from switching to fully electric.

And because the engine never powers the wheels, the driving feel is entirely electric, with no gear shifts, no power lag, and minimal engine noise at low speeds. Yet, unlike a battery electric vehicle, refuelling takes place at any petrol station.

By removing the complexity of change, e-POWER acts as a true transition technology – giving customers the benefits of electric mobility with none of the friction. It’s built for drivers who want something better, but not something unfamiliar.

Clíodhna Lyons, Region Vice President, Product & Services Planning, Nissan AMIEO, added “This generation of e-POWER is the result of combining our customer insights with Nissan’s vision for electrified powertrains. It takes further the promise of e-POWER by delivering much better efficiency without any compromise on performance. Best fuel efficiency and range – even on the highway – with a pleasant, refined, everyday EV driving. And all that, without changing the way we are used to live with a traditional vehicle. More than ever, it represents a seamless transition for our customers towards full EV and a key pillar of our electrification strategy.”

New e-POWER comes to best-selling Qashqai from September 2025

The Qashqai will also benefit from enhanced connected technology features – including Google built-in infotainment, which provides access to Google Maps, Assistant, and the Play Store. New features include voice commands via Google Assistant, access to additional apps through Google Play, weather forecasts at planned destinations, and Nissan Trip Stories – allowing customers to easily record and share their favourite journeys via the NissanConnect Services app.

Additional technology improvements include increased driving intelligence with enhanced ProPILOT driver assistance features such as improved multi-lane autonomous drive interfaces for better traffic monitoring and awareness of surrounding environment.

Meanwhile, new e-POWER customers can expect lower total cost of ownership (TCO) thanks to service intervals which have been extended from 9,000 to 12,000 miles.

The latest Qashqai equipped with new e-POWER, which is built at Nissan’s state-of-the-art factory in Sunderland, UK will be available in European markets from September 2025. Rollout across Africa and Oceania will follow in the months ahead.