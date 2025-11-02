Yesterday in Sport: Premier League Drama, WSL Victories, and Cup Chaos – Saturday 1 November 2025 Roundup

⚽ Football Headlines – Premier League and WSL Steal the Show

The first Saturday of November 2025 delivered a feast of football across England, from the Premier League’s top-flight showdowns to the Women’s Super League and FA Cup qualifiers. Here’s how the day unfolded across stadiums large and small.

Liverpool End Losing Run as Salah Hits 250 Premier League Goals

At Anfield, Liverpool finally halted their recent slide with a confident 2-0 victory over Aston Villa. The star of the show was none other than Mohamed Salah, who notched his 250th Premier League goal – a milestone that cements his place among the league’s all-time greats.

Salah’s strike and a late finish from Darwin Núñez ensured Jürgen Klopp’s side re-established momentum after back-to-back defeats, keeping them within striking distance of the top four. The Kop erupted as Salah lifted his arms in trademark celebration, knowing the goal carried more than just three points – it marked a statement of intent heading into the winter run.

Arsenal Extend Their Lead at the Top

Meanwhile in North London, Arsenal continued their title charge with another composed display, dispatching Burnley FC in clinical fashion. Mikel Arteta’s side dominated possession and created chance after chance, with Bukayo Saka again instrumental in attack.

The Gunners’ blend of youthful energy and tactical precision has kept them clear of the chasing pack, and their home form remains formidable. With the festive fixtures approaching, Arsenal’s consistency could be the key difference in this year’s title race.

Chelsea Edge Past Tottenham in London Derby

Across the capital, Chelsea snatched a tight 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in a fiery London derby. The match had all the tension fans expect from this rivalry – crunching tackles, disputed calls, and missed chances – but it was Cole Palmer’s composed finish that settled it.

For Mauricio Pochettino, the result was especially sweet, marking a crucial win over his former club. Spurs’ attacking trio struggled to find space, and their frustration was evident as Chelsea’s backline stood firm to claim a hard-earned clean sheet.

⚽ Women’s Super League – Chelsea and Man City Keep Winning

Chelsea WFC 2-0 London City Lionesses

In the Women’s Super League, Emma Hayes’ Chelsea WFC continued their unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win over London City. The Blues dominated from start to finish, and once again, Sam Kerr was the difference-maker.

After a goalless first half, Kerr broke through late, showing her trademark sharpness inside the box before adding a composed second in stoppage time. The victory keeps Chelsea at the summit and underlines their strength in depth even as the fixture calendar begins to tighten.

Manchester City WFC 1-0 West Ham United WFC

Over at the City Football Academy, Manchester City WFC earned a 1-0 win against West Ham United thanks to a first-half goal from Aoba Fujino.

While the scoreline was narrow, the performance was dominant – City controlled the ball with poise and created multiple chances, only to be denied by some inspired goalkeeping from the Hammers. The defeat leaves West Ham still searching for their first win of the season.

🏆 FA Cup Qualifiers – Chelmsford Chaos as Tempers Flare

Down the pyramid, the FA Cup qualifying rounds served up one of the most dramatic local derbies of the season as Chelmsford City stunned rivals Braintree Town 4-1.

The match descended into chaos midway through the second half when a Braintree defender, frustrated after a challenge, lashed out with a reckless kick at an opponent – sparking a full-scale confrontation between both sets of players.

Referee Daniel Middleton wasted no time showing a red card, and from that point, Chelmsford capitalised on their numerical advantage. Two late goals sealed the victory and sent the home fans into raptures. The win not only sends Chelmsford into the next round but also fuels one of Essex football’s most passionate rivalries.

🏉 Rugby Union – England’s Momentum Carries Over

While the rugby calendar was quieter, reflections continued on England’s recent 25-7 victory over Australia, a result that reinforced growing optimism ahead of next year’s Six Nations.

Head coach Steve Borthwick praised the team’s composure and defensive shape, particularly in the closing stages where England resisted sustained pressure. Emerging talents such as Henry Arundell and Jack van Poortvliet have breathed fresh life into the squad, signalling a new era of attacking intent.

🏁 Other Sports – Quiet Before the Storm

With major motorsport championships between rounds and the ATP and WTA Tours winding down, Saturday’s sporting spotlight was firmly on the football pitches. Cricket remained in its off-season lull, while preparations ramped up across Europe for the upcoming Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix and ATP Finals in Turin.

📊 What It All Means

Liverpool’s win brings them back into the top-four conversation.

Arsenal remain top, showing the kind of consistency that builds champions.

Chelsea’s derby victory could prove vital in stabilising their season.

In the WSL , Chelsea and City continue their rivalry at the top, with both unbeaten heading into November’s fixtures.

The FA Cup qualifiers showed once again why lower-league football delivers some of the most passionate – and unpredictable – spectacles in the English game.

⚡ Final Word

Saturday 1 November 2025 will be remembered for Mohamed Salah’s milestone, Chelsea’s double success across men’s and women’s football, and FA Cup drama that showcased English football’s grassroots fire.

From Anfield’s roar to Chelmsford’s chaos, it was a reminder of why weekends like this are the beating heart of British sport.