Yesterday in Sport: Premier League Upset, Italian Serie A Shocks & Big Non-Football Moments – Sunday 2 November 2025 Roundup

⚽ Football Headlines – Premier League Drama and European Action

Sunday delivered some memorable football moments across England and Europe.

Premier League – West Ham United 3-1 Newcastle United

In London, West Ham United stunned Newcastle United with a convincing 3-1 win. Soccerbase+1

The Hammers produced a spirited performance in front of their home crowd, turning the game around and taking full advantage of their chances. For Newcastle, this defeat raises questions about their consistency and ability to respond under pressure.

Premier League – Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Manchester City delivered a strong home win, defeating Bournemouth 3-1. Soccerbase+1

City’s attack looked sharp, they maintained control of the game, and their defensive lapses were limited enough to secure the three points. Bournemouth may reflect on what might have been as they continue their Premier League campaign.

Scottish League Cup – Celtic 3-1 Rangers

Up north in Scotland, Celtic claimed a 3-1 victory over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup. Soccerbase+1

This result is significant in the Old Firm rivalry, giving Celtic momentum in the domestic cup competition and a psychological edge over their Glasgow neighbours. Rangers will need to regroup quickly if they are to respond in upcoming fixtures.

Italian Serie A – Notable Results

The day also featured surprises in Italy’s top flight:

Verona 1-2 Inter Milan

Torino 2-2 Pisa

Fiorentina 0-1 Lecce

Parma 1-3 Bologna

Soccerbase+1

These results show that Serie A continues to deliver unpredictability — especially with mid-table clashes producing big moments for clubs outside the traditional elite.

🏇 Horse Racing – Local Highlights on Home Turf

On the domestic front, there were key racing results in the UK and Ireland:

At Carlisle Racecourse on 2 November 2025, in the Stephex Trucks UK Castletown Handicap Hurdle (Class 2, 2m4f), the winner was Hartington (IRE) trained by Joe Tizzard and ridden by Brendan Powell. Racing Post

Also at Carlisle, in the PricedUp Novices’ Hurdle (2m3f 218y), the winner was Tormund Giantsbane (5yo) trained by D Skelton and ridden by Harry Skelton. sportinglife.com

These local race results underline the continued strength of regional UK racing circuits as we progress into the winter season.

🎱 Snooker – Global Stage Update

On the international front, the start of the 2025 International Championship in Nanjing, China marked an early highlight for snooker. Wikipedia+1

Key highlights include:

The tournament runs from 2 to 9 November 2025 and is a major ranking event in the 2025-26 snooker season.

This edition sees the world’s top players in action, adding to the global sport calendar beyond football.

📊 What It All Means

West Ham’s win boosts their resurgence prospects, while Newcastle must recalibrate after a setback.

Manchester City’s victory reinforces their title credentials and keeps pressure on rivals.

In Scotland, the Celtic-Rangers result may shift momentum in the domestic cup context.

The Serie A surprises point to a more open and competitive Italian league season.

The horse racing and snooker scenes demonstrate the breadth of sport beyond football and showcase strong activity even on a Sunday.

⚡ Final Word

Sunday 2 November 2025 will be remembered for West Ham’s upset, Manchester City’s controlled win, and major cup drama in Scotland. On the fringes of the mainstream football coverage, horse racing and snooker added additional sporting colour. For UK sport fans, the day offered variety, intensity, and reminders that the weekend sports calendar extends far beyond just the Premier League.