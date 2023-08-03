Mandale announces Urlay Nook industrial development is ready for occupancy

Mandale Group, a leading property development company based in the North of England, is in the midst of bringing a dynamic business park to Urlay Nook, Eaglescliffe, with the first tenants now settling in.

The anticipated development offers prime hybrid units for businesses which are strategically located, offering convenient access to Middlesbrough, Darlington, Yarm and surrounding areas. With great commuter links, including Teesside International Airport and major roadways such as the A19 and A66, the development serves as a gateway to a vast market, providing numerous opportunities for tenants.

Joe Darragh, estates director at Mandale, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, saying: “Bringing the commercial hybrid units to Urlay Nook will offer a great advantage to the area, enticing new and innovative businesses to boost the local economy and create job opportunities.

“The location of the development means it serves a huge area and provides an array of opportunities for any potential tenant.”

The Urlay Nook development features 21 hybrid units, each spanning approximately 1,600 square feet. From trades, vets and food production to gyms, beauty and photographers, the units have been thoughtfully designed to accommodate the needs of Mandale’s varied clientele.

Andrew Brown, founder and managing director of North East Door Systems, moved his business into one of the hybrid units earlier this year. As a new business, like many others, the team didn’t previously have an office or base to hold stock.

He said: “The unit is ideal for us. Having the warehouse space downstairs to carry stock and a separate office area upstairs is great, especially as we haven’t had a base before.

“The process with Mandale, from first contacting the team with an interest to agreeing to the unit was quick and painless. I would absolutely recommend Mandale and the hybrid units to any businesses who are looking for premises.”

These units were built with expansion in mind, especially for start-ups outgrowing their home garage, SMEs wanting an upgrade and larger-scale companies that require local hubs.

The properties are equipped with services such as electricity, water and internet connectivity, with each service being individually metered, granting tenants control over their own consumption.

Leasing terms for the hybrid units are available on a new full repairing and insuring lease basis, providing tenants with flexibility and peace of mind.

For more information or to make reservations, contact the team at the Mandale Group: mandalegroup.com

