YOLO HAS AUTUMN ALL ARRANGED…

ONE of Newcastle’s most sophisticated venues is swapping fizz for foliage next month (October), when it holds a special autumn event.

YOLO, at Ponteland, has a firm fan following thanks to an extensive menu of cocktails, wines and food designed to share with friends.

And now it is turning its hand to floristry, with an autumn wreath making workshop lined up to take place on Wednesday 8 October.

During the course of the evening event, guests will be guided through every stage of wreath making by Emma Francis, of Newcastle-based Fran Creates.

She will demonstrate how to assemble a decorative wreath out of locally sourced and seasonal berries, foliage, dried flower heads and ferns.

Guests will each be given a circular frame and Emma will show them how to attach and best display their chosen foliage and decorations.

The finished wreaths can then be tied with twine to be hung on the door – like a Christmas wreath – as a decorative autumnal focal point.

All the materials are included in the ticket price and at the end of the evening guests will be able to take their finished wreaths home.

Food will be available to order throughout, with the menu including everything from small plates and pizzas to sharing platters and loaded fries.

“It’s a chance to let your creativity run wild in great company,” said Ashleigh Kelly, General Manager at YOLO.

“Wreaths are becoming attractive door features all year round now and what better than to create your own?”

The workshop begins at 6pm and tickets, which cost £35 per person and include all materials and an arrival drink, can be booked at https://bookings.designmynight.com/book?venue_id=58ac4fdaab22efe02c8b4568&source=partner&type=66ab6dbaed72d24d31333592