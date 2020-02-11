Leading North East property consultants youngsRPS have appointed Chris Dixon as a business development consultant as it looks to expand across the region and beyond.

Chris has been brought on board to help raise the profile of the consultancy’s commercial property services with a specific focus on growing the firm’s commercial client base.

Chris brings with him a wealth of commercial property experience, having spent over 30 years at Sanderson Weatherall where he was responsible for running the firm’s asset management division that controlled a wide range of property across the UK. He was instrumental in creating the residential block management division within the company that was sold in 2008 to Kingston Property Services.

Michael Blake, Director at youngsRPS, said: “Bringing Chris into the fold is a strategic move for us as we drive our expansion plans forward at a regional and national level.

“As businesses adapt to a post Brexit world, we’re fully prepared for unpredictability but, so far, the property market is showing great resilience and remains strong.

“Chris’ expertise, experience, and leadership qualities are an asset to YoungsRPS and I’m excited about the opportunity that lies ahead.”

YoungsRPS recently moved to a larger and more central location in Newcastle upon Tyne following its acquisition of Stanton Mortimer two years ago and an expanding client base. The new office, situated in Grey Street, brings the commercial and planning teams together, enabling the business to seek more urban and inner-city property opportunities.

Chris added: “It’s great to join youngsRPS and their progressive, motivated and driven team.

“I think I will bring a fresh approach to the way we secure business and I’m relishing the prospect of attracting new clients and growing our reputation among the City’s business community.”

For more information about youngsRPS and its property services, please visit: www.youngsrps.com or call 0191 261 0300.