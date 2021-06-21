Investing carbon offset into an accredited tree planting scheme in Scotland

Award winning, eco-friendly baby brand, Yummikeys, has announced its Carbon Neutral Certification, as part of its fourth birthday celebrations. Known for the eponymous teething toys and feeding accessories, the brand is investing in a tree planting scheme in Scotland to offset its carbon footprint.

Split by lifecycle stage, the official report, which was conducted by Carbon Footprint Ltd, analysed the greenhouse gas emissions associated with every step it takes to make a single set of Yummikeys. From collection and transportation of the raw materials, to manufacture, distribution, usage and disposal, the brand was given a score to offset for Carbon Neutral Certification.

Working towards a circular economy, often referred to simply as “circularity”, the products being 70% recycled stainless steel already points the brand in a strong ethical direction. An economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources, circular systems employ reuse, sharing, repair, refurbishment, remanufacturing and recycling to create a closed-loop system, minimising the use of resource inputs and the creation of waste, pollution and carbon emissions.

According to the official Product Footprint report, “Yummikeys, in conjunction with Carbon Footprint Ltd, has assessed the cradle to grave carbon emissions associated with Yummikeys. By achieving this, Yummikeys has qualified to use the Carbon Footprint Standard branding. The Carbon Footprint Standard is in recognition of your organisations commitment to manging your products’ carbon emissions.”

Beloved by parents thanks to the personalisation aspect as well as the ability to wash the toys and recycle when no longer needed, the biggest area to counterbalance was found to be during the usage stage of the keys’ life. By suggesting customers wash the toys approximately once per week and recycle, reuse or re-gift when children grow up, this carbon figure can be reduced.

Yummikeys founder explains why this is such an important milestone for the business: “Yummikeys toys are proudly plastic-free, and we have worked hard, and continue to work, to be an environmentally sound brand. From the transportation of the raw materials to the plastic-free tape we use to seal the packages, we have spent the last 4 years working out how to lower our carbon footprint.

Yummikeys toys are all fully carbon offset for their manufacture, postage, office costs and their cleaning throughout their estimated life. We take the idea of consumption very seriously and work towards a completely plastic-free toy room”.

In 2020, Yummikeys added a brand new Ultrasound Necklace to its offering, followed by the Engraved Photo Necklace in 2021.