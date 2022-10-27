Zenvo Automotive returns to Monterey as it attends Velocity Invitational event at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 14-16 October

Two TSR-S’ will make an appearance at the event, alongside other collector cars, luxury wine and food, entertainment and hospitality

Velocity Invitational marks the next stop as Zenvo continues its USA tour and expansion following recent attendance at Monterey Car Week and Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK

Denmark, 5 October 2022: Following successful Californian events, including Monterey Car Week and the recent installation at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, Zenvo has confirmed it will attend Velocity Invitational. Taking place from 14-16 October 2022 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, California, it is known as America’s premier motorsports lifestyle event.

Closing the events season in style, Zenvo confirms it will exhibit at Velocity Invitational and bring two of its ultra-rare TSR-S hypercars for demonstrations and static activities. Velocity Invitational offers an opportunity to be present at an automotive event that showcases the very best in food, wine and cars in the Western Hemisphere. Offering off-track luxury viewings as well as action-packed racing on the track, Velocity Invitational connects the beauty of Monterey with supercar displays and vintage racing in a spectator-friendly format.

Jens Sverdrup, Zenvo’s chief commercial officer and chairman of the board, said: “Attending Velocity Invitational is really exciting for us here at Zenvo [Automotive] as it is such a sensational event, now entering its third successful year. We can’t wait to see the TSR-S’ alongside the other hypercars exhibiting and demonstrating, and where better to be seen than at the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – one of the most notable circuits in the world. After Monterey Car Week, I know that the Monterey fan base is strong, and I’m so pleased we could be here for this event as well.”

2022 has been a stand-out year for Zenvo Automotive. The has further expanded its dealer network into Canada and North America. The Danish brand has supported a range of smaller events in the USA with its new dealer partners this year, as well as attending Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK earlier this year.

With 2023 – and beyond – shaping up to be an exciting year, Zenvo is already looking to the future with new plans for the launch of an all-new, from-the-ground-up, vehicle, of which drawings and initial specification have already been revealed to pre-selected customers.

Image credits: Drake O’Konski / dco.photography