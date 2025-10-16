1 in 7 used cars linked to tampering or fraud, says Carly

Simple plug and play Carly reader can save thousands and reveal hidden past on your next used car

London, 15 October 2025 –

Vehicle tampering remains a serious and widespread issue in the UK used car market, with new data from leading diagnostics platform Carly revealing that more than 1 in 7 vehicles show signs of mileage rollback or VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) manipulation.

Carly’s analysis, based on more than 2,500,000 diagnostic sessions from more than 550,000 UK Carly users from January to September 20251, found that 16.25 per cent of UK cars checked using its tools displayed evidence of mileage fraud or identity discrepancies. This means that nearly 1 out of every 7 used cars on the road today may be concealing serious hidden issues, potentially leaving buyers vulnerable to overpaying or facing unexpected mechanical problems.

Speaking about this issue, Dali Ati, Head of Internationalisation at Carly, said: “Mileage tampering can make a car appear newer and more valuable than it really is. But beneath the surface, it could be far more worn and that’s where unexpected problems begin. We want drivers to feel informed and in control before they spend their money. A quick Carly scan, using the Carly Used Car Check, can uncover these hidden issues in just minutes… and the best part? The scanner costs as little as £41, and these checks can save buyers thousands.”

The data further reveals that odometer tampering is a nationwide problem. While high-volume car markets like major cities and ports naturally see more activity due to the number of transactions, Carly’s findings show no dramatic regional skew. Buyers in the North of England are just as likely to encounter clocked vehicles as those in the South.

Using advanced digital diagnostics, Carly connects directly to a vehicle’s internal systems via the OBD (on-board diagnostics) port to compare mileage readings across multiple control units – helping to identify resets, inconsistencies, or VIN mismatches that would be difficult to detect by visual inspection alone.

As economic uncertainty and high new car prices2 continue to drive demand for second-hand vehicles, Carly is urging buyers to carry out digital checks before committing to any used car purchase – especially when dealing with private sellers or smaller dealerships.

Carly offers two packages: Basic and Premium. The Premium package includes the scanner and unlocks full functionality, including the Used Car Check, which allows drivers to detect mileage rollback and VIN inconsistencies. Prices start from around £41.

