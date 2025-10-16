Renault Twingo E-Tech electric: Exclusive early access R Pass available to UK customers from today

Ahead of its unveiling on November 6 th , Twingo E-Tech electric fans will be able to join the Twingo R Pass skip-the-line programme from today

Twingo R Pass costs £100 and provides customers with Twingo gifts, dedicated concierge service and early model information, as well as priority ordering over the general public

Designed for urban use, this A-segment electric model, was developed in the record time of just two years, with the aim of achieving an entry-level price of under £20,000

With just a few weeks to go before the reveal at a press conference on 6 November 2025, Twingo E-Tech electric is already in the spotlight. In the same way as for Renault 5 and Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Renault is rolling out a Twingo R Pass skip-the-line programme, with the exclusive pass being available to UK customers from 15 October.

Twingo R Pass offers early access to orders for Twingo E-Tech electric in the Renault network before the official opening to the general public. Members will have priority in both the production and delivery of the vehicle.

Priced at £100, the Twingo R Pass offers several other benefits in addition to priority ordering. Purchasers also receive the gifts of a miniature Twingo together with a unique green version of the Renault key cover, direct contact with a dedicated concierge service and be amongst the first to discover exclusive information about the much-anticipated, all-electric new model.

The Twingo E-Tech electric R Pass can be purchased online here

Twingo E-Tech electric was developed in under two years, with the aim of achieving an entry-level price of under £20,000. Illustrating the ambitions of Renault and Ampere to make electric mobility more affordable, it takes up a position alongside the other models in the electric range: Renault 5 E-Tech electric, Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Megane E-Tech electric and Scenic E-Tech electric.

Capturing the spirit of the first-generation Twingo, Twingo E-Tech electric is an A-segment all-electric model based on the AmpR Small platform in a version adapted for city use. Original and ingenious, it addresses the challenges of our time by maximising efficiency and minimising both its physical footprint and carbon footprint compared with other vehicles in this class.