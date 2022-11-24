Local Darlington Performing Arts Students to Steal the Shaftesbury Spotlight in Dazzling Autumn Showcase

ABOVE – students from Stagecoach Darlington

NOV 2022: Talented students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Darlington were among 16 schools from across the UK that took to the stunning Shaftesbury Theatre on Sunday 20th November 2022.

The iconic West End venue has been home to four other successful performances by Stagecoach students earlier this year, after many students missed out on performing live in 2020. The showcase provides the students with a chance to come together for what is set to be another fantastic showcase, building on their creativity, courage and skills that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Stagecoach Darlington were alongside various Stagecoach Performing Arts schools from across the country that have travelled many miles to London to perform. The students have been working hard rehearsing for what will make another spectacular event. As part of the show, they performed a variety of songs and renditions.

On the night, guests will also get to enjoy a plethora of performances by students from all over the country, including Abingdon, Bath, Buckingham, Cirencester, Croydon, Fareham/ Hedgend, Fulham, Hinchley Wood, Isleworth, Pontypridd, Rickmansworth, Saffron Walden, Totton, Trowbridge & Frome, and Winchester.

Before the event, Creative Director Lydia Worth said:

“Stagecoach Darlington cannot WAIT to hit the stage; we have been busy rehearsing every weekend to polish our performance, but it won’t seem real until we are at the spectacular theatre in the heart of London!”

Stagecoach Performing Arts reported a ten per cent rise in student enrolments since 2019, and prides itself on building Creative Courage For Life® among students. The Global film entitled ‘Stagecoach Performing Arts Presents’ celebrating Stagecoach’s students in real time was released in June 2022. Filmed with seamless bold single-take production, the film highlights what an immersive experience each element of song, dance and acting can be for all of the students at Stagecoach Performing Arts.

Stagecoach Darlington is part of a network of more than 3000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide. Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in Performing Arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.

For more information about Stagecoach Darlington, visit their website, https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/darlington.