The Kia EV5 tailors electric mobility for European drivers

Kia EV5’s design, seating, and tech features are engineered for the lifestyle, roads, and aesthetic preferences of European customers

Technologically advanced, the EV5 integrates ccNC with OTA updates, Google POI, and Generative AI voice assistant

Equipped with Digital Key 2.0 and a full suite of ADAS features

The Kia EV5 brings electric innovation to the C-SUV segment, Europe’s largest and fastest-growing vehicle segment. Built on Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) EV architecture with 400V technology, the EV5 combines bold SUV styling, real-world practicality and cutting-edge technology. With a rugged yet refined design, spacious and flexible cabin, and advanced electric features, the EV5 is engineered to meet the expectations and lifestyles of European customers.

A strategic model in Kia’s electrification strategy

Under Kia’s global ‘Plan S’ electrification roadmap, the EV5 plays an important role in reinforcing the company’s leadership in sustainable mobility across Europe.

“The EV5 is a cornerstone of Kia’s European growth strategy,” says Sjoerd Knipping, Chief Operating Officer of Kia Europe. “We are entering Europe’s most competitive EV segment with a model that blends our iconic ‘Opposites United’ design, everyday practicality, and innovation rooted in electric mobility. This is us reaffirming our commitment to sustainable mobility, tailored to the way Europeans live, work, and drive.”

Designed keeping Europe in mind

True to Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the EV5’s aesthetic reflects a rugged, yet refined design tailored to European tastes. The EV5 features a strong, boxy silhouette, a prominent D-pillar, and Kia’s ‘Star Map’ lighting signature at the front and rear. A trio of wheel options – 18- or 19-inch wheels for the base model, 19-inch wheels for the stylised EV5 ‘GT-Line’, and later, 20-inch wheels for the sporty EV5 ‘GT’ – offer both visual and functional benefits.

The cabin also accommodates the practical needs of European lifestyles. The rear seats fold completely flat, maximising boot space and creating a generous loading area of up to two metres in length. Organisational features, including the drawer-style centre console storage, make it ideal for both the city and outdoor activities, seamlessly adapting to urban life and excursions into nature.

Inside, the EV5 creates a lounge-like environment. Comfort-focused seats include massage functions for the driver, four-way lumbar support, heating, and ventilation. Interior materials include recycled PET in the seats and carpets; bio foam in the seats, centre console, and headrests; and BTX-free paint on the doors, dashboard, and centre console.

Engineered for Europe’s roads and climates

European drivers need performance that matches all conditions. With a long-range 81.4kWh battery pack, the EV5 offers up to 329 miles of range on a single charge (WLTP estimated)1. All EV5 variants support fast charging, from 10-to-80% in as little as 30 minutes2.

Engineered on Kia’s E-GMP architecture, the EV5 offers an i-Pedal 3.0 system for effortless one-pedal driving. The Smart Regeneration System Plus enhances energy efficiency and ride comfort, using navigation data to automatically adjust braking and speed ahead of junctions, speed limit changes, and more. A next-generation battery heating and cooling function not only makes cabin heating more efficient, but the system also preserves the all-electric range (AER) in cold conditions, guaranteeing reliable battery performance across the continent’s varying climates – from Nordic winters to summers on the Mediterranean.

With bi-directional charging, including Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) offering up to 3.6kW of power, the EV5 empowers drivers to use the vehicle’s battery to power and charge external devices with an interior socket or an external adapter. The model is also equipped with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) hardware, ready for operation once infrastructure or single country regulations allow.

“We engineered the EV5 with our European customers in mind,” says Pablo Martínez Masip, Vice President of Product & Marketing. “From its versatile seating arrangements and year-round battery performance to its robust SUV styling and advanced ccNC, each and every detail reflects the unique expectations of European drivers who want not only function but also looks.”

Smart tech for top connectivity

The EV5 is equipped with Kia’s latest ccNC (connected car Navigation Cockpit) system, including a panoramic wide display combining a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a 5.3-inch climate control display. Over-the-air (OTA) updates and the Kia Upgrades platform keep the model future-ready, with new features and services being released over time.

Connectivity, especially routing, has been improved. The EV5 is equipped with Online Navigation, a feature that provides live map information to the car and pulls data from the server, which is updated every four weeks.

The three-zone climate control system ensures comfort for everyone onboard. The streamlined physical interface offers a clean look, with a handful of essential buttons for maximum usability on-the-move.

Convenience and security are enhanced with features such as Digital Key 2.0, fingerprint recognition, and Harman Kardon Premium Audio, reflecting European customers’ desire for intuitive, high-end technology.

Safety that meets European expectations

Meeting high standards for safety on European roads, the EV5 features seven airbags, structural reinforcements, and the latest suite of Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The EV5 will be one of Kia’s first models with the latest version of Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA). Based on customer feedback, audio notifications have been improved for driver comfort.

On top of intelligently adapting the speed of travel, Smart Cruise Control 2 (SCC2) can, in the event of an emergency, bring the vehicle to a full stop if the driver is unresponsive.

Additionally, Parking Collision-avoidance Assist – Rear has been expanded to include the front and side as well (PCA-F/S/R). The system uses sensors and cameras to help prevent collisions in the front, side, and rear while parking.

Furthermore, Highway Driving Assist 2 with Hands-On Detection (HDA 2 with HOD) helps the driver maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, stay centred in the lane, change lanes, and adjust lateral positioning.

Finally, for even greater convenience, drivers can use Remote Smart Parking Assist 2.0 (RSPA 2.0) to enter or exit a parking space, even from outside the car.

A confident step into electric mobility

The Kia EV5 is built for the next era of electric mobility in Europe. With its bold SUV design, comfort features, and performance that European drivers expect, the model serves as an ideal electric companion. It is a confident step forward for Kia and Europe’s growing community of EV adopters.

Technical specifications1

The Kia EV5

Dimensions (mm)

Exterior

Overall length 4,610 Overall width 1,875 Overall height 1,675 Wheelbase 2,750 Front overhang 910 Rear overhang 950 Ground clearance 167



Interior

1st row 2nd row Head room 1,075 1,024 Leg room 1,117 1,041 Shoulder room 1,465 1,425 Hip room 1,362 1,352



Maximum cargo capacity (litres)

Behind 2nd row (VDA) 566 With rear seats folded 1,650 Front storage (frunk) 44



Powertrains

Baseline ‘GT-line’ Battery capacity (kWh) 81.4 81.4 AER (kilometres, WLTP)3 530 505 Charging time (min. DC 10-to-80%) 30 30 Charging power (AC/DC kW) 11/150 11/150 Power output (kW) 160 160 Motor torque (Nm) 295 295 Max speed (km/h) 165 165 Acceleration (0-100 km/h, seconds) 8.4 8.4 Towing capacity (kilogrammes) 1,200 1,200 Wheel size (inches) 18 19 Drivetrain FWD FWD