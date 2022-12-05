Early stage founders meet inspiring entrepreneurs

EARLY stage business owners enjoyed two days of inspirational learning and networking.

Business owners with companies less than a year old were given the opportunity to explore entrepreneurial spaces, look at their next steps in a series of workshops and meet established and successful business leaders.

The two-day programme was delivered by learning and development agency FIRST in partnership with Newcastle City Council, and was part funded by the European Regional Development Fund 2014-2022.

FIRST’s MD Charlotte Windebank explained: “The early stage founders explored what Newcastle has to offer start-ups and were inspired by the experienced business leaders they met.”

The group’s first day included visits to business hubs Enterprise Central, Hoults Yard, John Marley Centre and NE14TVs hub in Ouseburn. On the second day the group attended workshops provided by personal brand specialists MOJA and FIRST’s networking experts, and ended with a networking session with senior business leaders from across the North East.

Charlotte added: “Day one was about exploring the entrepreneurial spaces there are in and around Tyneside, and meeting some of the businesses based in these hubs. We also had the opportunity to meet and talk to people like Charlie Hoult, MD of HyHubs which runs Hoults Yard and two other business hubs.

“Charlie talked to the group about Hoults Yard and his own business journey. As someone who has enjoyed business success in different sectors, he is the epitome of seeing and seizing business opportunities.

“Our second day was about building your brand – we had a workshop on writing a business award application and another on strategic networking. Once the workshops were finished we gave the group a great opportunity to meet and network with senior business figures and entrepreneurs from throughout the region.

“Data tells us that 60 per cent of startups will fail in their first three years. At 12 months in, it is vital to know what support the region’s startup ecosystem can provide to help you plan your next steps, meet customers and find mentors. We’ve had some great feedback from people who attended the two days and we hope we’ve helped them think about – and plan – what comes next for their businesses.”

To find out more about the work of FIRST, go to www.youarefirst.co.uk

To find out more about HyHubs, who operate Hoults Yard, Haylofts and Hypoint in Gateshead, go to www.hyhubs.com