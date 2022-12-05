Opencast talent engagement team scoops recruitment award

Fast-growing independent technology consultancy Opencast was this week named as the winner of the 2022 In House Recruitment Award for best recruitment team for a scaling business.

The winners of the national awards were unveiled on 30 November at a black tie dinner for more than 500 at the Park Plaza Hotel in central London.

The IHR recruitment team award for under 1,000 employees recognises the achievements of internal recruiters – their goals, strategy, innovation, effective campaigns and work with stakeholders, resulting in a positive impact on the organisation.

Opencast has seen rapid growth in its team during 2022, having more than doubled its people numbers to 400. It has also expanded nationwide by opening three new hub offices in London, Leeds and Edinburgh, alongside new headquarters in Newcastle.

To help deliver its growth, Opencast’s recruitment team has developed and matured – and its talent engagement team has grown from four to 12, embedding additional dedicated recruiters in its team from specialist provider SyncD.

The company has also transformed its interview process to build in values-based questions to help it recruit the right people to fill its vacancies. It is a supporter of ‘squiggly careers’, providing a place for people to grow and learn, whether that is in their current role or taking a completely different career path.

Welcoming the award win, Opencast’s head of talent engagement Lorna Madden said: “This national award win is a truly special moment for our team. We set the bar high this year and wanted to deliver some outstanding results. It is testament to the hard work that’s gone in throughout 2022 – it’s incredible, and I’m proud to be surrounded by people who love their jobs and truly want to make a difference. The contribution and collaboration from everyone in the team is second to none.”

Lorna added: “Opencast’s recruitment effort has been bolstered by having dedicated recruiters embedded in our team from SyncD. Huge appreciation to Chris Chapman and the SyncD team for all their efforts. Congratulations to all the other winners and finalists in the 2022 In House Recruitment Awards!”

The national recruitment awards win has capped a highly successful 2022 awards season for Opencast. Since October the company has picked up a Dynamites award for ‘growth explosion’ and co-founder Mike O’Brien was recognised as Entrepreneur of the Year by the Entrepreneurs Forum. The company was also named by Newsweek as the UK’s 19th ‘Most Loved Workplace’, and included by law firm Ward Hadaway in its ‘Fastest 50’ growth business list.

Runners-up in the In House Recruitment small recruitment team award category, sponsored by Hollaroo, were Peak AI and Global Banking School.