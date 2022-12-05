Tecknuovo hires Andy Price as Chief Commercial Officer

Tecknuovo, an award-winning challenger technology consultancy, has appointed Andy Price as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Price joins Tecknuovo, which prides itself on being the antidote to traditional consulting with its Zero Dependency framework, with 20 years experience in delivering complex technology and digital transformation programmes. He will be responsible for taking its Deliberately Different model to market.

As a former professional sports person and trained chef, Price didn’t have a linear path into consulting, but quickly became obsessed with developing business practices with customers and colleagues at the heart of everything and enjoyed seeing the success that organisations can have with this strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Price said: “When I first heard Gus Sargent speak about Tecknuovo and how he founded the company to democratise digital transformation and put the power back in the hands of the customer, I was hooked. My background in professional sport meant I have always been a strong believer in the power of a great team and this is what inspired me to join the business. It’s an ethos and culture of collaboration that I strive to develop and put into action in everything I do.”

Whilst at Salesforce, Price built its transformation consulting capability, led large scale teams across digital engagement over both sales and delivery and most recently managed the transformation of its professional services GTM portfolio. His customer and colleague centric focus is what made Andy’s hire an easy decision for Gus, Tecknuovo’s CEO and Co-Founder.

Gus said: “It’s refreshing to hire top talent that is so bought into the vision and culture of Tecknuovo from the get-go. Andy’s passion for empowering organisations by resolving technology challenges quickly while upskilling in-house teams is second to none and Tecknuovo will benefit from his extensive experience and drive but more importantly, so will our customers.”