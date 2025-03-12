2025 Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional returns to celebrate everyday cars in July

2025 Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional to return to Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire on 26th July 2025

Record 2024 event welcomed over 2000 cars and more than 4000 guests

Concours de L’Ordinaire entries now open for cars produced between 1970-2000

Full day of events, displays and entertainment scheduled for the whole family

Ticket information to be released soon

Bicester Heritage: 3rd March 2025

The world renowned Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional will return to the spectacular Grimsthorpe Castle in Lincolnshire on Saturday 26th July 2025. Ticket information will be released soon, but entries for the exceptional Concours de L’Ordinaire of unexceptional cars are now invited.

Last year was the 10th Anniversary of this unique event that celebrates long-forgotten everyday family cars. With each of the years that has passed, the event has evolved, becoming bigger and better as its reputation has spread around the world, attracting many entries from overseas. 2024 saw a record attendance with over 2000 cars and more than 4000 visitors with FOTU era cars lining the castle grounds for as far as the eye could see. The public display had an eclectic mix ranging from a perfectly unexceptional Vauxhall Belmont to a base-spec, hubcap-shod W140 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and everything in-between.

A completely unrestored 1982 Toyota Hilux won the Concours de L’Ordinare to be crowned the much coveted 2024 Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional Champion. The car has been a workhorse for much of its life, having been used on a fruit farm since new, but it was completely original, absolutely immaculate and thoroughly unexceptional. Other category winners included a 1998 Renault Clio, an Applejack Austin Metro and a Sunderland-built Nissan Primera.

Very exciting news for 2025 is that entries have been expanded to now span 1970-2000. That opens up a world of unexceptional 90s models, including the Fiat Multipla, Peugeot 406, Chrysler PT Cruiser and even early versions of the Audi A2, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The gates will again open at 7.30am so that owners of unexceptional and classic vehicles can make the most of a day packed with events that will continue until 5pm. The live stage will be back with a host of speakers and entertainment, including live music and some very special guests. Naturally there will be plenty of catering options to suit all tastes and lots for the kids to do when they aren’t wandering between the cars their parents and grandparents used to drive in the beautiful grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle.

There will also be an exclusive Hagerty Drivers Club members’ area with members benefitting from 25% off tickets to the event. If you aren’t yet part of this fantastic club with all its benefits and offers, then join today.

“Last year’s record attendance shows just how much everyone loves the unexceptional cars that they or their parents grew up with” says Mark Roper, Managing Director of Hagerty International. “This year the Hagerty Festival of the Unexceptional is going to be bigger and better than ever and with the expanded list of qualifying years, the Concours de L’Ordinaire is going to bring some fascinating and no less unexceptional cars that we have not seen in the event before. FOTU is our biggest event of the year and I and the rest of the team can’t wait to celebrate unexceptional cars in exceptional style with everyone.”

Ticket details will be released soon and you can sign up to receive more information at the Hagerty UK website.

Entries for the Concours de L’Ordinaire are now open, but numbers are limited so if you have an exceptionally unexceptional car that was produced between 1970-2000 then you can enter here.