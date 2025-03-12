Alpine to celebrate its 70th anniversary with a limited edition A110 R 70 and a revamp of its A110 range

To celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2025, the Alpine brand is updating its A110 range with two new models: the A110 R 70 and A110 GTS.

A 770-unit limited edition A110 R 70 will be sold, marking the final production of the ‘R’ versions.

The A110 R 70 offers 300 horsepower, 340 Nm torque, carbon fibre wheels, ten body colours and four interior colour schemes.

The A110 R 70 includes an exclusive French tricolour series of 70 units in Bleu Caddy, 70 in Blanc Glacier and 70 in Rouge Sismique, with the roof bearing the 70 years of Alpine logo in exposed carbon fibre.

The A110 GTS joins the 2025 catalogue. It will be presented in Bleu Paon (Peacock Blue) for its launch. This limited colour comes from the ‘heritage’ catalogue.

From early May 2025, customers can visit the Alpine Network to order the new A110.

The launch of this new range marks the start of the last 12 months to order the current A110 model.

“Alpine turns 70! 70 years of passion, excellence and innovation that we intend to build on for the next 70 years. We will celebrate this anniversary throughout the year with all our customers, clubs, fans … past, present and future.

“To mark the occasion, our iconic A110 is available as an exceptional limited edition, the A110 R 70. It is part of the new A110 range, which will be available for the next 12 months before passing the baton to the future electric A110,” announces Philippe Krief, CEO Alpine.

ALPINE A110 R 70: THE BRAND’S 70TH ANNIVERSARY VERSION – priced from £103,345

Carbon fibre is the predominant material on the A110 R 70, from the front bonnet to the rear window, including the roof and rear spoiler. Its 18-inch wheels, also made of carbon fibre, are highlighted with a white trim. The sleek chassis of the A110 R remains at the heart of the driving experience, accompanied as always by the 300 horsepower (215 kW) engine and its torque of 340 Nm.

Available in ten different body colours, this version has four interior design schemes from the Atelier customisation range. With Michelin PS CUP 2 tyres as standard, the A110 R 70 has an Akrapovic© exhaust and seven possible colours for the Brembo© brake callipers.

The Alpine 70th anniversary logo on the wheel arches, door sill and headrest, and the number plaque serve as a reminder that this is a limited edition of 770. Lastly, the monogram of the French flag on the exterior pillar and inside the doors pays tribute to Alpine’s origins in this anniversary year.

THE TRICOLOUR EDITION A110 R 70 PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE 1955 A106

The limited edition A110 R 70 includes an exclusive series of 70 units in Bleu Caddy, 70 in Glacier Blanc and 70 in Rouge Sismique – in reference to the iconic photo in which Jean-Charles Rédélé chose three tricoloured A106s to officially present his first production car bearing the logo of the brand newly created in 1955, in the presence of Pierre Dreyfus, the CEO of Renault. This collection is the ultimate representation of the brand’s French savoir-faire, starting with the 70th-anniversary logo in visible carbon fibre, which is visible through the roof paintwork. The interior is available in blue, white or red, with all-new Sabelt© upholstery matching the chosen body colour, as do the 18-inch carbon-fibre wheel rims, which are colour-coordinated with the bodywork.

ALPINE A110 GTS: THE COMBINATION OF PURE SPORTINESS AND REFINED COMFORT, from £67,311

Arriving to replace the GT and S versions, the all-new A110 GTS offers an exhilarating driving experience based on the A110 S chassis without compromising the everyday comfort of the A110 GT. The A110 GTS boldly combines pure sportiness and refined comfort on the road and the track. Its vocation is to provide thrills while ensuring a serene daily drive. With this version, the Atelier catalogue is expanding to include five new body colours. Bleu Paon (Peacock Blue) and Orange Acropolis (Acropolis Orange), two colours from the ‘heritage’ catalogue, as well as three new matt colours: Orange Solaire (Solar Orange), Bleu Eclipse (Eclipse Blue) and Gris Acier (Steel Grey).

The A110 GTS boasts the A110 S’s sporty chassis and is powered by a 300 horsepower (215 kW) engine delivering 340 Nm of torque at 6,300 rpm. As an option, a new GTS aero kit, derived from the A110 R aero kit, includes a front splitter, side skirts, rear spoiler and rear wing with carbon-fibre gooseneck mounts, providing better downforce for even greater agility. As an option, its 18-inch GT Race wheels are mounted on Michelin PS CUP 2 tyres accompanied by Brembo© brake callipers, available in a choice of six colours.

The new GTS Grey leather interior complements the carbon fibre exterior to reinforce the vehicle’s racy character. The cockpit is available with optional black leather seats or colourful Alcantara© Atelier racing seats. The Focal© Premium audio system is also standard.

The new A110 range will be available to order from early May 2025 in the UK, priced from £55,160, with the entry-level model of the A110 range offering 252 horsepower.

Alpine A110 R 70 £103,345 Alpine A110 GTS £67,311 Alpine A110 £55,160