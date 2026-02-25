2026, the year of the CUPRA Raval: the countdown to series production begins

SEAT & CUPRA will culminate its transformation in a decisive year with the launch of the CUPRA Raval, the first 100% electric car to be produced in Martorell, marking the beginning of a new era for the brand.

The Martorell plant has adapted nearly 160,000 m 2 for the production of electric cars, consolidating its position as the epicentre of future mobility

Involving more than 90 suppliers and 110 production plants, Spain plays a key role in the industrial ecosystem supporting the development of the Volkswagen Group Brand Group Core’s urban electric car family, led by SEAT & CUPRA

2026 will be a decisive year for SEAT & CUPRA. The company is approaching the final phase of its transformation, which will culminate in the launch of the CUPRA Raval, the first 100% electric vehicle produced in Martorell. Driven by the ambition to lead urban electric mobility, SEAT & CUPRA is preparing for the series production of the first model in the family of urban electric cars that the Volkswagen Group’s Brand Group Core will produce in Spain.

“We are entering a historic year. In Martorell, the epicentre of future mobility, we are in the final phase of series production of the CUPRA Raval, the car that will mark the beginning of a new era for the brand. We are proud to be leading the urban electric car project from Spain on behalf of the Volkswagen Group’s Brand Group Core. We have transformed our facilities, trained our teams, and optimized our processes to make this possible. Today, the goal of driving electromobility in Europe from the Iberian Peninsula is closer than ever.”

Markus Haupt , CEO of SEAT & CUPRA

MARTORELL ACCELERATES TOWARDS ELECTRIC MOBILITY

SEAT & CUPRA continues to advance in its industrial transformation and is taking the final steps before series production of the CUPRA Raval. This last stage of the industrialisation process, known as series 0, allows the Production team to thoroughly validate processes and quality standards before series production.

As part of its transformation, the company has adapted an area of around 160,000 m² at its Martorell plant for the production of electric vehicles, renovating Production Line 1, incorporating 1,000 new robots in the bodywork phase and installing 60 component stamping dies, including the new PXL press. Four new body colours have also been developed for this family of vehicles.

Added to this is the recent launch of the 600-meter automated bridge connecting the battery system assembly plant, inaugurated in December, with Line 1 of the assembly workshop. This system, located at a height of five meters, ensures a continuous and efficient flow of batteries directly to the production line.

“We are in the final stages of our industrial transformation, verifying and optimising the operation of our facilities, which are already a benchmark in the sector. Martorell continues to evolve and, with the arrival of the new electric models, will consolidate its position as the epicentre of future mobility: a flexible factory capable of producing 100% electric, hybrid and efficient combustion models for different Volkswagen Group brands, ready to face the challenges of the future. This project reflects the extraordinary collaboration between the SEAT & CUPRA teams in Martorell and Volkswagen Navarra, who have worked together to drive a transformation that positions the Group at the forefront of European electromobility.”

André Kleb , Chief Production Officer (CPO) for the Iberian Peninsula for the Volkswagen Group’s Brand Group Core

LEADING THE WAY TOWARDS THE NEW URBAN ELECTRIC ERA

SEAT & CUPRA leads the cluster for the development of the family of urban electric cars for the Volkswagen Group’s Brand Group Core, which includes four models from three different brands, all manufactured in Spain: the CUPRA Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo at the Martorell factory, and the Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Cross at the Volkswagen Navarra facilities.

To carry out this project, the teams at SEAT & CUPRA and Volkswagen Navarra have worked closely together and have already completed more than 560,000 hours of training as part of the transformation towards electrification. With the ambition of leading electromobility in Europe, this project represents a major investment for the development of the models and the entire value chain. Spain is home to more than 90 suppliers and 110 production plants, which together account for 70% of the cost of materials awarded, consolidating the country as a key pillar in the project’s industrial ecosystem.

The CUPRA Raval will be the first model in this family to hit the roads. Its launch marks the beginning of a new era for the brand and the birth of a vehicle segment that will redefine the rules of electrification. SEAT & CUPRA continues to move forward in bringing sustainable mobility closer to drivers and building a better future for the next generations.