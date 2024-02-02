£4.5m upgrades will help protect County Durham watercourses

Investment at a County Durham treatment works will help to help protect water quality in local watercourses.

Northumbrian Water is starting work on a £4.5m upgrade of the water company’s Sacriston Sewage Treatment Works.

The project, which is expected to take eight months to complete, will improve the performance of the site and make it more resilient, protecting the South Burn and other watercourses downstream.

The work will be carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner, Galliford Try, and will be contained within the site itself.

Paul Davison, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “The work will ensure Sacriston Sewage Treatment Works continued to deliver a reliable and resilient service for the local area.

“This is another example of how we are investing at sites across the North East to help protect the environment and the region’s watercourses.

“We have written to customers to let them know about the work and that, while they should experience no disruption from the activity that is taking place on site, they may see a little extra traffic to and from the works.”

People can follow progress on the project at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk.