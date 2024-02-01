Honda Offers Electric Vehicle For Hybrid Price

Honda is helping people to ‘Go electric’ by offering e:Ny1 Electric Elegance for the same monthly payment* as HR-V Hybrid Advance

All new e:Ny1 is available with 5.9% APR and £8,000 deposit contribution

For £346 per month*, customers can choose between e:Ny1 Electric Elegance or HR-V Hybrid Advance for the exact same monthly payment*

5-year Care Package also included with e:Ny1– five-year service plan, five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance

Offer available from 1st December 2023 – 31st January 2024.

Honda is helping people to ‘Go electric’ by offering its all new e:Ny1 SUV electric vehicle in Elegance grade for the same monthly payment* as it’s HR-V Hybrid Advance for finance customers.

Recognising that price is one of the main barriers to entry for people who are looking to go electric, Honda is giving customers the choice between powertrains.

Honda is offering £8,000 deposit contribution towards e:Ny1 which means that for £346 per month* (5.9% APR), customers can opt for the e:Ny1 Elegance, or the similarly specified HR-V Hybrid Advance for the exact same monthly payment*. The offer is valid from 1st December 2023 until the 31st January 2024.

For peace of mind, e:Ny1 also come with a 5-year care package which includes five-year service plan, five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance.

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda UK, commented: “We want to make it easier for consumers to make the transition to electric vehicles and we know that the price point of EVs is one of the main concerns people have.

We have decided to make our e:Ny1 Electric Elegance the same monthly payment as our HR-V Hybrid Advance equivalent, allowing customers to choose the powertrain that suits them best.”

Honda e:Ny1 is a stylish family SUV with smooth electric power. It has a range of up to 256 miles (WLTP) and can be charged 10-80% in approx. 45 mins with a 100kW charger. e:Ny1 models also include Honda SENSING as standard – an intelligent suite of advanced safety features like Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control and more.

The e:Ny1 is priced from £44,995 OTR. To find out more about the e:Ny1, visit:

https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/e-ny1-electric-suv/overview.html

The HR-V is priced from £30,695 OTR. To find out more about the HR-V, visit:

https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/hr-v-hybrid/overview.html

Representative Finance Example: