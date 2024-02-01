  • Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
North East News Technology

Honda Offers Electric Vehicle For Hybrid Price

Byadmin

Feb 1, 2024 #Electric Vehicle, #Honda
  • Honda is helping people to ‘Go electric’ by offering e:Ny1 Electric Elegance for the same monthly payment* as HR-V Hybrid Advance
  • All new e:Ny1 is available with 5.9% APR and £8,000 deposit contribution
  • For £346 per month*, customers can choose between e:Ny1 Electric Elegance or HR-V Hybrid Advance for the exact same monthly payment*
  • 5-year Care Package also included with e:Ny1– five-year service plan, five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance
  • Offer available from 1st December 2023 – 31st January 2024.
HR-V’S e:HEV TECHNOLOGY DELIVERS OPTIMAL BLEND OF EFFICIENCY AND PERFORMANCE

Honda is helping people to ‘Go electric’ by offering its all new e:Ny1 SUV electric vehicle in Elegance grade for the same monthly payment* as it’s HR-V Hybrid Advance for finance customers.

Recognising that price is one of the main barriers to entry for people who are looking to go electric, Honda is giving customers the choice between powertrains.

Honda is offering £8,000 deposit contribution towards e:Ny1 which means that for £346 per month* (5.9% APR), customers can opt for the e:Ny1 Elegance, or the similarly specified HR-V Hybrid Advance for the exact same monthly payment*. The offer is valid from 1st December 2023 until the 31st January 2024.

For peace of mind, e:Ny1 also come with a 5-year care package which includes five-year service plan, five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance.

2023 Honda e:Ny1

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda UK, commented: “We want to make it easier for consumers to make the transition to electric vehicles and we know that the price point of EVs is one of the main concerns people have.

We have decided to make our e:Ny1 Electric Elegance the same monthly payment as our HR-V Hybrid Advance equivalent, allowing customers to choose the powertrain that suits them best.”  

Honda e:Ny1 is a stylish family SUV with smooth electric power. It has a range of up to 256 miles (WLTP) and can be charged 10-80% in approx. 45 mins with a 100kW charger. e:Ny1 models also include Honda SENSING as standard – an intelligent suite of advanced safety features like Lane Keeping Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control and more.

The e:Ny1 is priced from £44,995 OTR. To find out more about the e:Ny1, visit:
https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/e-ny1-electric-suv/overview.html

The HR-V is priced from £30,695 OTR. To find out more about the HR-V, visit:
https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/hr-v-hybrid/overview.html

Representative Finance Example:

By admin

Related Post

Business Charity Health Law & Finance Life Motoring North East News Retail
St Oswald’s Hospice Signs Up Wingrove Motor Company As Latest Member Of The Better Together Business Club
Jan 31, 2024 JulianFPR
Business Digital Durham Employment Energy Experts Health Jobs Newcastle North East North East News Northumberland Peterlee Recruitment Sunderland Technology Teesside
Intasite expands into larger offices as turnover increases by 40 per cent
Jan 31, 2024 Global News Media
Climate Enviromental Environment North East North East News Northumberland
Investment to protect the Aln from climate change and population growth
Jan 31, 2024 NWater

You missed

Motoring
Motoring
Food & Drink Retail
Health Kids Life