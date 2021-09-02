Good days start with excellent coffee. It is one of the world’s best beverages and is excellent for procrastinating. Besides providing you with energy, drinking coffee will help you live longer. As per Coffeeshan, a well-known coffee information provider’ there are many benefits we can get by just drinking a cup of coffee.

Here are the four amazing benefits of drinking coffee.

Health Benefits

Some studies prove that people who consume coffee are less prone to developing Parkinson’s disease and colorectal cancer. Here are few health benefits of consuming coffee:-

Depression: Yes, consuming coffee more than four times a day will help reduce your chances of being depressed by 10%. A study concluded that people who consume 4 or more cups of coffee are less likely to die by suicide by 53%. Diabetes: Even if you consume a single cup of coffee in a day, you can decrease the risk of developing diabetes by 13% and are unlikely to get type 2 diabetes as decaf and coffee process glucose better. Liver diseases: Consuming coffee will reduce the risk of liver cancer and will make you less prone to developing cirrhosis. Cancer: Liver and colorectal cancer are the two types that coffee can help reduce. A study showed that there is a 40% less chance of developing liver cancer in coffee drinkers. In another study, it was mentioned that people who consume 4 to 5 cups of coffee a day will reduce colorectal cancer chance by 15%. Brain Disease: The most common neurodegenerative disease globally is Alzheimer’s and is the leading cause of dementia worldwide. People over the age of 65 are affected by this, and there is no cure for it. Several studies prove drinking coffee increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 65%. Parkinson disease: After Alzehemiers, it’s Parkinson which is the most Common neurodegenerative condition and is caused by dead dopamine-generating neurons in the brain. A study proved that coffee drinkers have a much lower risk ranging between 32-60% of Parkinson’s disease.

Improve Energy Levels

Drinking Coffee can help improve your energy levels, and you may feel less tired as the caffeine and decafs block an inhibitory neurotransmitter in your brain, causing a stimulant effect. The stimulant effects consist of caffeine which is the most psychoactive substance in the world, and it helps in improving energy levels, mood, and various aspects of brain function.

Promote your life

By now, you know that people who drink coffee regularly are less likely to get many diseases, and it makes sense that it helps promote longer life. A study in 2012 concluded that around 2 cups of coffee per day helps against heart failure. Another study concluded 20% reduced risk of death in men and over 26% in women aged 18 to 24 years. Drinking coffee also speeds up your metabolism, will help in the fat-burning process and ultimately lowers the risk of obesity.

Improve Physical Performance

Yes, consuming coffee helps in improving physical performance, but that doesn’t mean you give up on the gym. You can have a strong cup of coffee before you hit the gym. It helps in stimulating the nervous system and increases adrenaline. In short, the fight-or-flight hormone prepares for intense physical exertion.

These were some of the amazing benefits a cup of coffee can provide you with and it helps in increasing your life longevity. In short, coffee is vital for survival. There’s nothing better than drinking coffee that will give you the strength to go through the day!