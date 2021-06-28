If you know how essential vitamins, minerals, and health benefits mushrooms have for the human body, you might also be aware of how hard it is to source them. However, the good news is that you can always shop for mushroom based immune system supplements to enjoy still the medicinal benefits they bring. Here are five ways mushroom-based supplements act as turbo shots for your immunity;

Packed with Antioxidants

Most mushrooms, including white button, oyster, shiitake, and cordyceps, are packed with antioxidants properties, which help prevent or reduce oxidative stress damage. This condition occurs when there is no balance between antioxidants and free radicals (unstable molecules).



These can cause chronic damage to the cells and chronic inflammation. Worse still, this imbalance has increased the risk of developing other chronic health conditions such as cancer and heart diseases. Fortunately, foods and supplements like mushroom-based supplements can help combat these health risks.

Enhance Immune Function and Efficacy for People with Cancer

Research has shown that some types like turkey tail mushrooms have properties beneficial for an immune function to people undergoing specific cancer treatments. Some tests found polysaccharopeptide found in mushrooms that can inhibit the spread of certain cancers like colon cancer.



Others have been found to contain compounds that help suppress tumors. The study also shows that patients have given mushroom-based supplements and other traditional-based treatments like chemotherapy responded better, enhanced their immunity, and had a higher survival advantage.

Improve Gut Health

Keeping your gut beneficial bacteria balanced is critical and plays a significant role in improving and maintaining strong immunity. How this works is that the bacteria in your gut mixes and interacts with your immune cells, causing an impact on your immune response.



Mushrooms like turkey tail provide the body with prebiotics which is essential to nourish these essential bacteria. Study shows that consuming these supplements helps nourish these bacteria and help reduce possible growth of problematic bacteria such as E. coli and Shigella, which negatively interferes with the immune function.

Improve Physical Activities and Athletic Performance

Everybody knows how important exercising is. Physical activities help flush out toxins through lungs and sweat, all of which maximize the body’s immunity function. It also helps to strengthen muscles and bones for better performance and helps fight some health problems.



Research shows that mushrooms can also help increase energy levels, increase physical activities and improve athletic performance. It has compounds and properties that help the body utilize oxygen more efficiently, especially during a workout.

The benefits of mushroom-based supplements are endless. Most of them are not just food but also have and supply the body with multiple medicinal properties. They contain multiple minerals and vitamins, potent antioxidants, and many immune-boosting compounds and properties.

And the good news is, they are made from different mushroom species, others are a blend for multiple benefits, and you can also try just about any and every one of them to decide on the best one that suits your health needs most.