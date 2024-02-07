£5m investment in Northumberland sewage treatment works

Northumbrian Water is planning a £5m upgrade to its Felton Sewage Treatment Works, near Morpeth, helping to protect water quality in the River Coquet.

The investment will see the renewal and replacement of elements of the site, helping to protect the environment and make sewage treatment more efficient, as well as enabling the site to continue to meet the demands of local population growth.

The water company and its supply partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), are set to start work on site in March 2024, with the project due to be completed by the end of March 2025.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Mat Simmonds, said: “Delivering wastewater treatment that is fit for the future, meets the needs of our customers, and which protects the environment, is core to our business, and this investment reflects that, including protecting local watercourses, including the River Coquet.”