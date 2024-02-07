  • Wed. Feb 7th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Climate Enviromental Environment North East North East News Northumberland

£5m investment in Northumberland sewage treatment works

ByNWater

Feb 7, 2024 #northumbrian water environment, #northumbrian water sewage
IMG_8074-2 even smaller

Northumbrian Water is planning a £5m upgrade to its Felton Sewage Treatment Works, near Morpeth, helping to protect water quality in the River Coquet.

The investment will see the renewal and replacement of elements of the site, helping to protect the environment and make sewage treatment more efficient, as well as enabling the site to continue to meet the demands of local population growth.

The water company and its supply partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), are set to start work on site in March 2024, with the project due to be completed by the end of March 2025.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, Mat Simmonds, said: “Delivering wastewater treatment that is fit for the future, meets the needs of our customers, and which protects the environment, is core to our business, and this investment reflects that, including protecting local watercourses, including the River Coquet.”

By NWater

Related Post

Business Health North East News
Business Forum Supports Mental Wealth
Feb 6, 2024 Keith Newman Highlights PR
Business Newcastle North East News Property
Work begins on 124 new city centre homes
Feb 6, 2024 Persuasion PR
Charity Cycling Music North East News
Oh Boy! Jamie Gets in Gear for Sir Charles Parsons School
Feb 6, 2024 Keith Newman Highlights PR

You missed

Entertainment
Climate Enviromental Environment North East North East News Northumberland
Food & Drink Hospitality
Motoring Travel & Tourism