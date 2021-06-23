The bathroom is one of those places in the house that has beauty etched into its most simple carvings and if earnestly put, a refreshing haven. But the dream for a dolled-up bathroom gets cumbersome in the pocket when the money comes into play.

Bathroom renovations Melbourne‘s cost in Australia can range from $25,000 to $30,000 if homeowners choose to renovate a bathroom by hiring a professional and using the best quality products. Therefore the expense certainly stands as an obstruction in the path of renovating your bathroom. But there is a way out.

Here is a list of 7 simple steps that will help you renovate your aging bathroom into a brand new sparkling personalized arena without burning a hole in your pocket!

Look-Alikes!

Costly installments of deck, vanity, cupboards, bathtub, faucets, and showers undoubtedly look alluring to the eyes. However, they are not healthy at all for your budget. To make the bathroom look equally enticing and remain within the boundaries of the pre-designed budget, buy and install cheap materials that look similar to a costly material regarding the color and design.

In this way, you will be able to put what your heart desires and save on cost!

Desirable Second-Hand

Going for brand new materials for a bathroom sometimes does not require unnecessary extra spending. Your old bathroom generally has all that you need. It is only some fixtures and added icing.

Instead, go for buying second-hand materials. Buy new products only when the old bathroom has completely deteriorated to fulfill the requirement. Or else, either update or vote for used products as an added support.

Painting The Canvas

If not much, then painting the bathroom does all the wonders. Humans notice even slight changes then the painting of the bathroom is a considerable alteration.

You may choose to paint the walls of the bathroom either entirely or partially. Before painting, you may also check for any wall-related issues like leakages and other worn-outs. Plus, if your bathroom has a wooden floor, you may choose to paint that as well instead of going for a complete transformation.

Encountering Counters

You may go for the brightly designed and more of a feast eyes designs via cheaper granite fitting countertops. Or you may choose to buy those with imperfections as more imperfections means less toll on the cost. Plus, it will be more noticeable.

Also, you may choose those colors that do not cost much by being more open to the stream of colorful designs.

The Conflicting Tiles

While the initial phase, some advise not to entirely lay down the foundation of tiles while others favor partial installations. However, if you are tight on the money, it is advisable to go for partial facilities as it will look both artistic and save the cost.

You may choose to put a strip of tiles and paint the rest or use it side-by-side along with cheaper tiles.

Simply Unfazed

If left with more ideas to experiment with and have more space in your budget, you may opt for some accessories installation.

Add a frame or change the layout of the mirror. Get creative with the bathtub and vanity. Instead of internal storage in cupboards, opt for simple storage like racks.

Upgrades-Redoing and Greening Mindset

You necessarily do not have to buy new products or possibly even second-hand. Sometimes all your special bathroom needs are regular updates. Do the upgrades with the taps, faucets, and accessories of the bathroom with some paint coats. They will run smooth as well as the shining impact will make your bathroom seem anew.

And if installations are necessary, go green. Save water by installing low flowing showers and faucets. See the lighting of the bathroom and install cost-saving bulbs. It saves both money and energy.

A renovated bathroom is a worthy investment indeed. It helps to revive the old broken polishes and also provides the chance of recreation. However, before renovating a bathroom, be it via a professional or doing on your own, it is always advisable to draw the plans priorly. A systematic set of filtered rules does not clog the working or bring out an undesirable result. Plus, you will have more time to brainstorm all the ideas!