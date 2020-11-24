If you are really passionate and talented about art, singing,dancing,cooking,baking, storytelling, sport activities, impressionist etc. then it will be an energetic field to show your talents.
Here are our winners awards:
For winner: An Amazon voucher and an exciting Christmas hamper
For 2nd Prize: An Amazon voucher.
We have exciting Consolation Prizes for each participants rather than winner and 2nd prize winner. So please join our this exciting session. Here is our link to fill the entry form by 5th December midnight. https://form.jotform.com/203262735473354. You need to tell us what act you will perform in the form. Thank you.