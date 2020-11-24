Hello there. We are arranging “Dyspraxia Got Talent” show on 12th December, 7pm live via zoom

If you are really passionate and talented about art, singing,dancing,cooking,baking, storytelling, sport activities, impressionist etc. then it will be an energetic field to show your talents.

Here are our winners awards:

For winner: An Amazon voucher and an exciting Christmas hamper

For 2nd Prize: An Amazon voucher.