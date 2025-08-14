A decade of digital success: Sowden & Sowden celebrate 10-year partnership with Ron Dearing UTC

Award-winning creative and digital marketing agency Sowden & Sowden is proud to mark 10 years of partnership with Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC) – a decade of driving student recruitment through standout education marketing campaigns and cutting-edge digital strategy. is proud to mark 10 years of partnership with(UTC) – a decade of driving student recruitment through standout education marketing campaigns and cutting-edge digital strategy.

Since its inception, Sowdens has supported the UTC’s journey with bold creative and a

data-driven digital strategy – helping to attract thousands of students, build employer trust,

and position the technical college as a trailblazer in technical education.

In 2024/2025 alone, the results speak volumes:

All open events sold out for both Y10 and Y12

10.6% year-on-year increase in applications

3,377 open event sign-ups – a 52% increase in three years

5,556% ROI per student



The success of the partnership lies in a multi-channel, targeted campaign strategy – spanning paid social, PPC, Google Display, out-of-home advertising, remarketing and data capture across platforms including Instagram, Snapchat, Eventbrite and Meta.



Polly Sowden, Director at Sowden & Sowden, said:

“Ron Dearing UTC is more than a client – it’s a long-standing partner with a shared belief in doing things differently. Over the past 10 years, we’ve helped craft a digital-first narrative that connects with students and families on every level, from strategic storytelling to sharp execution.

Our campaigns have helped drive consistent growth in applications, but more importantly, they’ve played a part in supporting a college delivering real change – with over 60 Employer Partners shaping the curriculum and 80% of apprenticeships secured in priority sectors like engineering, digital and creative. That impact matters – to us, to the school, and to the region.”

Ron Dearing UTC has transformed the educational landscape in Hull and beyond – with 60% of students going on to university and 40% into Apprenticeships, most of which are within industry-aligned pathways.

Ron Dearing UTC works closely with more than 60 Employer Partners – including founding partners KCOM, Reckitt, Siemens Gamesa, Smith+Nephew and Spencer Group – to ensure students leave ready to make an immediate impact in the workplace.



In the last 18 months alone, new Employer Partners have included BAE Systems, Associated British Ports, Centrica, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Sarah Pashley, Principal of Ron Dearing UTC, said:

“Sowdens have been instrumental in supporting our growth over the last decade. They understand our values, our students and our ambitions – and their campaigns have consistently helped us stand out in a competitive marketplace.

Their work not only drives applications, but it also reflects the quality and professionalism of everything we do as a UTC. The team’s creativity, technical know-how and ability to reach the right audiences is a huge part of our ongoing success.”

The 10-year milestone with Ron Dearing UTC is just one chapter in Sowden & Sowden’s growing education portfolio. The agency has delivered high-impact campaigns for institutions across the UK, including long-standing clients Hull York Medical School, City of Wolverhampton College, Barking & Dagenham College and the University of Hull, and with recent wins including Capel Manor College, the Baker Dearing Educational Trust and Lycée Independent School plus a recent full social audit for Ravensbourne University and a brand strategy campaign for Leeds Trinity University.

Sowdens’ experience in the education sector spans decades. The agency was the first in the UK to win a prestigious HEIST Award for the launch of one of the first academies, followed by another for the launch of the first UTC. They’ve won the regional Digital Award for three consecutive years and held the Writers’ Guild Award for nine consecutive years – achievements that continue to position Sowden & Sowden as one of the most successful creative and digital agencies in the North of England.

welcomed strategic hires including Paid Digital Manager Yasmin Brown and Senior Marketing Executive Sam Tasker, reflecting a period of sustained success, multiple client wins and increased demand for its digital expertise. The agency was recently awarded Google Partner status, named a Living Wage Employer, received a ‘Strong’ rating from Plimsoll, and placed in the top 40% of £1m+ agencies in the UK, according to The Wow Company’s 2025 BenchPress report. Their growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing. In 2025, the agencyincluding Paid Digital Manager Yasmin Brown and Senior Marketing Executive Sam Tasker, reflecting a period of sustained success, multiple client wins and increased demand for its digital expertise. The agency was recently awarded Google Partner status, named a Living Wage Employer, received a ‘Strong’ rating from Plimsoll, and placed in the top 40% of £1m+ agencies in the UK, according to2025 BenchPress report.

As Ron Dearing UTC continues to raise the bar in employer-led education, Sowden & Sowden have been retained for another year and will remain a driving force behind its student recruitment strategy – helping to inspire the next generation of innovators, engineers, and creators.