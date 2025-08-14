OMODA UK debuts improved OMODA 5 and E5 for MY25

Updated front suspension and handling for OMODA 5

Updated battery and new heat pump for OMODA E5

Prices start from £23,990 for OMODA 5 and £33,065 for E5 OTR*

Knight added as new name for entry level, alongside top-of-the-range Noble

Available through OMODA’s 75+-strong dealer network now

London, 7 August 2025 – Less than a year since it signalled the arrival of the OMODA brand onto the UK market, the award-winning OMODA 5 and E5 SUVs have been updated. After a successful launch period in which more than 11,000 OMODA 5 and E5s were sold – and following the arrival of the brand’s OMODA 9 SHS flagship SUV – the new models feature a number of interior and exterior upgrades, including a refocused ride and handling.

For the pure petrol version, the MY25 OMODA 5 offers a raft of technological improvements, higher-quality materials, and a trim-level update to ensure it retains the premium standards set by the original model in comfort, design and technology.

There are two OMODA 5 trim levels available – Knight and Noble – which both benefit from major improvements in design and technology compared to the outgoing model. Reflecting the preferences of electric car drivers, the OMODA 5 interior has been heavily refreshed, and the OMODA E5 interior has been adopted on the ICE model for a sportier and more dynamic feel.

New, larger – 12.25-inch – dual screens are now curved towards the driver for a better view of all vital information and a more engaging setup. Other noticeable upgrades in the driver’s area include a repositioned gear selector – now accessed via a stalk behind the steering wheel – a revised steering wheel design, and a more convenient, safer location for the car’s wireless charging pad. To further enhance driver comfort, six-way seat adjustment now comes as standard across all models, with the Noble benefitting from powered movement.

The specification for both OMODA 5 Knight and Noble models remains competitive and extensive. New additions to the Noble range include roof rails and 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. Helping to maximise interior space, the previously available full-size spare tyre has been removed, increasing boot capacity from 372 litres to 430 litres. With the rear seats folded, the total space available is now 697 litres.

To maximise fuel efficiency and economy, the previous model’s 1.6-litre TDGI engine has been retained and now offers 147 PS across all versions, reducing emissions to 170 g/km.

Meanwhile, in the MY25 OMODA E5, a new 61 kWh battery with improved energy density from CATL has been introduced, enabling it to have a WLTP-estimated range of 267 miles. Charging capability has also been enhanced, with DC and AC charging rates now at 130 kW and 10.3 kW, respectively, while the integrated charging rates are now 80 kW and 9.9 kW. A heat pump is also now fitted to the E5 Noble further improving efficiency and ensuring an optimised driving range, even in challenging UK weather. With a new adjustable passenger seat, too, the MY25 OMODA E5 is more set up than ever for improved comfort and usability.

Mechanically, the new OMODA 5 and E5 have been upgraded to provide a more dynamic proposition to drivers. The car’s front suspension geometry has been revised, with a new electric steering setup for the SUV. Meanwhile, new front wheel hubs and bearings have been deployed, and brake linings have also been refreshed to improve overall safety levels.

The new OMODA 5 is available now, with prices starting from £23,990 OTR* for the OMODA 5 Knight and £27,490 OTR* for the OMODA 5 Noble. Prices for the OMODA E5 are £33,065 OTR* for the OMODA E5 Knight and £34,565 OTR* for the OMODA E5 Noble. OMODA UK operates 75+ dealerships and offers a competitive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first); plus 8-year warranty on the battery, alongside RAC Home Start, as standard.

*Prices correct at time of writing, August 2025.