A historic gathering of Alpine in Dieppe to celebrate the 70th anniversary

To mark its 70th anniversary, Alpine welcomed 150,000 enthusiasts to Dieppe for an exceptional weekend of celebrations. More than 1,700 Alpine, from yesteryear and today, gathered on the lawns along Dieppe’s seafront.

Alpine unveiled to the public its all-new A390 sport fastback and the limited edition A110 R 70, a tribute to the brand’s 70th anniversary, and the A290, voted 2025 Car of the Year.

The three days of festivities consisted of autograph sessions with Alpine drivers, including Alpine Endurance Team’s Charles Milesi, entertainment and parades through the city centre with the Alpenglow Hy6, A390, A290, A110 R 70, A110 GTS and A110 R Ultime.

To round off the weekend, the largest-ever Alpine parade took place on the former Dieppe/St-Aubin circuit, symbolically bringing together 700 Alpine over 7 km to celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary.

From 30 May to 1 June, Dieppe, the home town of Jean Rédélé, founder of the brand, was transformed into a veritable Alpine festival. On the seafront lawns, the Alpine community, brought together by the IDÉA association, had the chance to check out the second vehicle of the Dream Garage: the A390.

Revealed a few days earlier by Pierre Gasly, BWT Alpine F1 Team driver, and Zinedine Zidane, Alpine ambassador and patron of its equal opportunity programmes, the A390 was unveiled to the public by Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO, during this anniversary weekend. The A390 then took to the road in its maiden parade through the streets of Dieppe before joining the 700 Alpine gathered for a historic demonstration.

During the three days of festivities, visitors discovered the current A110 range with the anniversary series A110 R 70, the A110 GTS and the A110 R Ultime. The public also had the privilege of watching the Alpenglow Hy6, equipped with the brand’s first 6-cylinder hydrogen combustion engine, take to the streets of the city centre.

“Celebrating Alpine’s 70th anniversary here in Dieppe, where it all began, gives this anniversary a special significance. This gathering illustrates the passion for Alpine and the exceptional bond between a unique heritage that continues today and looks to the future. The A390 is a fitting example of this: looking to the future and fuelled by 70 years of passion and audacity,” said Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO.

A SPECIAL ALPINE LOGO FOR THE 70TH ANNIVERSARY

The A-arrow symbol proudly celebrates the brand’s 70 years: 1955-2025. The use of blue, white and red emphasises the origins of the French brand created by Jean Redele in Dieppe in 1955. The number 70 extends the A-arrow, signifying a brand rooted in its past but looking to the future. The red target in the centre of the wheel another automotive symbol, represents the challenges the brand will take on over the next 70 years!

