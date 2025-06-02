750S Le Mans special edition celebrates 30th anniversary of McLaren’s iconic debut victory with MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK) enhancements

Special edition 750S coupe celebrates the 30th anniversary of McLaren’s 1995 race win

June 18, 2025, marks 30 years since JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya claimed victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on McLaren’s first appearance as a constructor in the world-famous race

Celebratory 750S features new MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK) giving additional track performance enhancements

Special edition cars available in tribute Le Mans Grey or McLaren Orange exterior and Carbon Black with Dove Grey or Carbon Black with McLaren Orange interior colours to contrast or complement

Additional features include roof scoop, unique 5-spoke LM wheels and Le Mans branding

Limited to just 50 examples worldwide and set to become one of the most sought-after 750S cars

McLaren Automotive celebrates the 30th anniversary of its winning debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans – completing a unique Triple Crown* achievement – and McLaren’s return to the top class of the event from 2027. With just 50 cars being built, the 750S Le Mans is set to be one of the most sought-after McLaren series production supercars.

On June 18, 1995 McLaren F1 GTR #59 – driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya – won the gruelling 24-hour race, joined by three more McLaren F1 GTRs in the top five placings. Just days before the 30th anniversary, two McLaren GT3 EVO cars – based on the 750S – will compete for LMGT3 honours at this year’s edition of the endurance classic.

The McLaren 750S Le Mans pays homage to the iconic #59 F1 GTR with matching Le Mans Grey exterior paint – with the option of McLaren Orange also available – roof scoop and 5-spoke LM wheels. It will also feature the new MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK), which adds visual drama to the 750S with a raised carbon fibre Active Rear Spoiler with integral endplates. In conjunction with a front bumper featuring an enlarged carbon fibre splitter and rear wing, downforce is increased by 10 per cent compared to the standard 750S, enhancing track performance and echoing the famous McLaren F1 LM edition’s aerodynamic additions. Completing the HDK package is a new body-coloured carbon fibre under-wing panel featuring gloss black louvres.

McLaren 750S Le Mans customers will also have a choice of Carbon Black with Dove Grey or Carbon Black with McLaren Orange interior colour combinations with Le Mans branding and a dedication plaque, with all cars featuring a portfolio of unique features as standard:

Exterior

Choice of two exterior paint themes: Le Mans Grey or McLaren Orange

High Downforce Kit (HDK) front bumper with enlarged Carbon Fibre Splitter in Gloss Black, Raised Carbon Fibre Active Rear Spoiler in Gloss Black and Louvred Body Colour Carbon Fibre Under-Wing Panel with Gloss Black Louvres

5-spoke Le Mans wheel with Stealth finish and Le Mans branding

F1 Gold Special Colour Brake Calipers with red McLaren logo

Wheel Centre Caps with blue/red colour detail

Gloss Black Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop

Carbon Fibre Front Fenders with Gloss Black Louvres

Gloss Black exterior details

Natural Titanium Exhaust Finisher

Painted Le Mans exterior branding

Interior

Choice of two unique Le Mans interior themes; Carbon Black Alcantara with Jet Black Softgrain Leather and Dove Grey Alcantara or Carbon Black Alcantara with Jet Black Softgrain Leather and McLaren Orange Alcantara

Le Mans debossed headrest branding

Le Mans branded floormats

Bespoke Le Mans dedication plaque

In addition, a range of options are available exclusively to 750S Le Mans customers, including:

Exterior Details in Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre, including the Hood Air Intakes, Door Mirror Casings, Side Air Intakes, Rear Fender Air Intakes and Raised Active Rear Spoiler Endplates

Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre HDK and Underbody pack, including the Front Splitter, Rear Diffuser and Raised Active Rear Spoiler

Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre Raised Active Rear Spoiler only

Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre Louvre pack including the Front Fender Louvres and Rear Under-Wing Panel Louvres

Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop Outer

Track Brake Upgrade incorporating F1 Gold Special Colour Brake Calipers with red McLaren logo

An optional track record plaque lists the 1995 Le Mans victory, with Triple Crown* achievements also featured alongside McLaren’s many significant motorsport successes. Mounted in the front luggage compartment, this option is available to purchasers of all new 750S cars.

Purchasers of the Le Mans edition cars will also benefit from the multi-award winning** benchmark-beating 750S performance delivered by the mid-mounted, 750PS M840T 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 McLaren engine. A motorsport-inspired carbon fibre Monocage II central structure and Proactive Chassis Control III suspension system help to ensure that the 750S is the lightest and most agile car in its class, now enhanced by the HDK aerodynamic additions.

“The 750S Le Mans marks not just 30 years since our debut victory in the iconic race but an exciting time for the brand with McLaren GT3 EVO cars competing in this year’s race and the announcement of our return to the top, Hypercar class in 2027.

This exclusive 750S is the first McLaren Le Mans edition since the F1 LM to feature HDK aerodynamic enhancements and is set to become one of our most sought-after supercars, with previous Le Mans editions of the 650S and 720S commanding a premium over standard models.”

Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Automotive