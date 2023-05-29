A List of Greyhound Race Tracks in the North East

Greyhound racing is a popular sport that involves dogs racing around a track while gamblers place bets on the outcome. Greyhound racing is legal and regulated in many states in America. In this article, we will be taking a look at some of the top greyhound race tracks located in the North East of the United States.

The Wonderland Greyhound Park, Massachusetts

The Wonderland Greyhound Park is one of the most popular greyhound tracks in the North East region. The racetrack is located in Revere, Massachusetts, and was opened in 1935. The track has a seating capacity of over 12,000 and hosts live racing events every week. The racetrack is known for its fast races and its wide turn radius, which gives the greyhounds an advantage on the course. In addition to greyhound racing, the Wonderland Greyhound Park also has a large casino and simulcasting facilities. The casino offers a variety of table games including blackjack, poker, and roulette, as well as over 1,000 slot machines.

The Plainfield Greyhound Park, Connecticut

The Plainfield Greyhound Park is located in Plainfield, Connecticut, and was opened in 1976. The track has a seating capacity of over 7,000 and is known for its fast races and competitive greyhounds. The Plainfield Greyhound Park hosts live racing events every week, and offers simulcasting of races from other tracks around the country. The racetrack also has a large sports bar and restaurant, which offers a variety of food and drinks for visitors to enjoy while watching the races.

The Newport Greyhound Park, Rhode Island

The Newport Greyhound Park is located in Newport, Rhode Island, and was opened in 1977. The racetrack has a seating capacity of over 4,000 and is known for its spacious layout and scenic location. The racetrack hosts live racing events every week, and also has a large simulcasting facility. The Newport Greyhound Park is also home to a massive sports bar, which offers a variety of food and beverages to visitors, and a casino that houses over 1,500 slot machines.

The Raynham Park, Massachusetts

The Raynham Park is located in Raynham, Massachusetts, and was opened in 1940. The racetrack has a seating capacity of over 3,000 and is known for its fast races and competitive greyhounds. The Raynham Park hosts live racing events every week and offers simulcasting of races from around the country. The racetrack is also home to a state-of-the-art gaming facility, which offers a variety of table games and over 1,000 slot machines. In addition to gaming, the Raynham Park also has a large sports bar and restaurant, which offers a variety of food and beverages to visitors.

The Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, New York

The Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack is located in Farmington, New York and was opened in 1962. The racetrack has a seating capacity of over 5,000 and is known for its beautiful scenery and competitive greyhound races. The Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack hosts live racing events every week and offers simulcasting of races from other tracks around the country. The racetrack is also home to a large casino, which features over 1,500 slot machines and a variety of table games. Visitors can also enjoy a range of food and beverages in the racetrack’s restaurants and bars.

The Seabrook Greyhound Park, New Hampshire

The Seabrook Greyhound Park is located in Seabrook, New Hampshire, and was opened in 1973. The racetrack has a seating capacity of over 6,000 and is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and competitive greyhound races. The Seabrook Greyhound Park hosts live racing events every week and offers simulcasting of races from other tracks around the country. Visitors to the racetrack can also enjoy a range of food and beverages in its restaurants and bars, and visit the attached casino, which features over 1,200 slot machines.

Conclusion

Greyhound racing is a thrilling sport that brings together a variety of people from different backgrounds. The North East region of America is home to some of the best greyhound racetracks in the country, all of which offer a unique and exciting experience. Whether you are a seasoned gambler or a casual fan of the sport, these racetracks are sure to impress and entertain you.

